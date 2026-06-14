Abdulsalami: Babangida Never Discussed June 12 Annulment with Me, Abiola Not Poisoned

*Says he, Ishaya Bamaiyi, locked inside waiting room after Abacha’s death

*Tinubu, Bio, Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan shower encomiums on Abdulsalami at his book launch



*President directs FCT minister to allocate land for his African Resource Centre

Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abbubakar (rtd), has revealed that he heard the announcement of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election, like every other Nigerian, insisting that, though he was a high-ranking military officer at the time, the then military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), did not discuss the annulment with him.



Abdulsalami also disclosed that the hours surrounding the death of General Sani Abacha on June 8, 1998, left him with a lingering sense that “something was fishy,” adding that he and the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, were mysteriously locked inside a waiting room at the Presidential Villa for nearly an hour before being informed that the Head of State had died.



This is just as President Bola Tinubu; President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Julius Maada Bio; former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); and former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Dr Goodluck Jonathan, and former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, yesterday poured encomiums on the former Head of State for his role in returning Nigeria to democracy.



In his autobiography titled: ‘Call of Duty,’ which was one of the three books he publicly presented yesterday in Abuja, Abdulsalami said that because of his closeness to Babangida, people thought he was in the know of everything that happened.

The two other books include, ‘Nigeria’s Grand Patriot’, and ‘Mediating for Peace in Africa’.



In ‘Call of Duty’, the former Head of State wrote: “At the time of the annulment, I was at the Army Headquarters as the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP). I was fully engaged in the military in any capacity. I was not even a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), the country’s highest ruling body. I heard of the annulment in the news like every other Nigerian.”

The former Head of State has also dismissed claims that Chief MKO Abiola was poisoned, insisting that an autopsy conducted by pathologists from four countries attributed his death to natural causes.



The revelations are also contained in Chapter 21 of Abubakar’s 264-page, 27-chapter autobiography titled ‘Call of Duty.’

Writing on the events leading to Abiola’s death on July 7, 1998, Abdulsalami said Abiola collapsed during a meeting with a visiting American delegation comprising the then United States Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Mr. Tom Pickering, and then Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ms Susan Rice.



“I do not believe Abiola was poisoned. The family requested an autopsy, and we assembled American, British, Nigerian, and Canadian pathologists to conduct it. The autopsy report attributed his death to natural causes,” he wrote.



Writing on Abacha’s death, Abdulsalami also wrote that he and Bamaiyi were mysteriously locked inside a waiting room at the Presidential Villa for nearly an hour before being informed that the Head of State had died.

He also explained how he succeeded Abacha and emerged as the 11th Nigerian Head of State.

The revelations are contained in Chapter 19 of ‘A Call to Duty’.

Tinubu, Bio, Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan Shower Encomiums on Abdulsalami at his Book launch

Meanwhile, Tinubu, Bio, Gowon, Obasanjo, Jonathan, and Mbeki poured encomiums in Abuja during the public presentation of his three books.

Eulogising the former Nigerian leader at the book launch, which coincided with his 84th birthday, President Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, also hailed the former Head of State for continuing “to serve as a respected elder statesman, promoting peace, national unity, democratic stability, and responsible political engagement” through the National Peace Committee.



Tinubu also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allocate a befitting parcel of land within the nation’s capital to build an office for the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre (AAARC).

Tinubu described the presence of dignitaries from both home and abroad at the event as a fitting tribute to Abdulsalami’s life.



He justified why the AAARC deserves a befitting office in Abuja, saying “the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre is a worthy initiative that aligns with the values General Abubakar has championed throughout his life.

The president said Abdulsalami’s life had been defined by duty, moderation, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the public, noting that he “occupies a unique place in the history of our nation.



“At a moment of profound uncertainty, when Nigeria stood at a crossroads, providence entrusted him with the responsibility of leadership. He understood both the weight of that responsibility and the demands of the moment. He pledged to return the country to democratic rule, and he fulfilled that pledge faithfully and honourably”.



Tinubu recalled how Abdulsalami “rendered one of the greatest services any leader can render a nation,” placing country above self and principle above power.

He said the peaceful transition the former Head of State supervised in 1999 “gave birth to the Fourth Republic, the longest uninterrupted democratic period in Nigeria’s history.”



The president acknowledged that millions of Nigerians, including him and others privileged to serve in public office, “are beneficiaries of the stability and democratic foundation that his stewardship helped secure.”

His words: “Like many pro-democracy activists of that era, I returned to participate in the democratic process because I was convinced of General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s sincerity and determination to restore constitutional rule.”



He commended the authors of the books for preserving an important chapter of Nigeria’s national history for future generations to learn from the example of Abdulsalami, whose life “embodies service before self.

Earlier, in a keynote address, former President of South Africa Mbeki said the former Head of State shunned all overtures and placed the well-being of Nigerians above personal interests, choosing instead to entrench democratic governance and peacebuilding in Nigeria.



On his part, former Head of State Gowon, who chaired the occasion, said there was much to learn from Abdulsalami’s exemplary leadership and legacy of peacebuilding, particularly his role in leading one of Africa’s most significant transitions from military to civilian rule.

He said Abdulsalami’s mediation role remains legendary across the African continent and beyond, while his ideals of patriotism and his consistent choice of country and humanity over self are worthy of emulation by young Africans as future leaders.



Also speaking, former President Jonathan lauded Abdulsalami for demonstrating uncommon courage and patriotism by refusing to yield to moves by influential interests within the military to prolong his rule.

Jonathan also credited the former head of state with laying the foundation for Nigeria’s democratic stability by resisting pressure to remain in office after assuming power in June, 1998.



His words: “If there is anybody, we can give credit to for stabilising democracy in Nigeria today, it is General Abdulsalami Abubakar.”

Jonathan described the launch of the three books as an important effort to preserve history, document lessons in leadership and inspire future generations.

On his part, former President Obasanjo identified consultation and inclusive leadership as being essential for strengthening democracy and addressing emerging national challenges.



Obasanjo, while reflecting on his years in public service, cited the controversy that surrounded the Land Use Act of 1978 as a lesson in leadership and consultation, recalling that the legislation faced widespread opposition from both Northern and Southern interests when it was introduced during his time as military Head of State.



Obasanjo used the opportunity primarily to celebrate Abdulsalami, whom he described as one of four military leaders whose contributions were instrumental to the survival and evolution of modern Nigeria.

The former president recalled that one of Abdulsalami’s first major actions was the release of political prisoners, including himself, adding that the former Head of State also worked towards securing the release of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.



He disclosed that Abdulsalami kept him regularly informed of efforts to secure Abiola’s freedom and maintained communication with members of the late politician’s family.

According to him, arrangements were already underway for Abiola’s release before the unexpected death of the acclaimed winner of the annulled election.



President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, Bio, explained that the three books launched in honour of the celebrant depict a life dedicated to service, patriotism, and leadership.

On her part, former First Lady and wife of the celebrant, Fatima Lami Abubakar, expressed gratitude for witnessing the launch of the three important books chronicling his life of service and enduring impact.



The book presentation raked in millions of naira from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote (N500 million); Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (N250 million); the House of Representatives (N50 million); the Senate (N100 million); Nigerian governors, commercial banks, and others.



Also present at the occasion were the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine; former Vice Presidents, Namadi Sambo and Yemi Osinbajo, among others.