FG Arraigns El-Rufai for Allegedly Wiretapping Ribadu’s Phone

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Thursday, arraigned the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over allegations bordering on alleged breach of national security.

El-Rufai was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a five count criminal charge by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He was specifically accused of wiretapping the telephone line of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the five-count amended charge read against him.

Following his not guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Mr Oluwole Aladedoye, SAN, asked the court for a three consecutive trial dates.

But, el-Rufai’s lawyer, Mr Oluwole Iyamu, however, objected to this request on the grounds that the defendant had been in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), since his arrest and access to him within the three days of the trial might be difficult.

While stating that the three days might not be in their best interest, Iyamu also drew the attention of the court to the bail application of his client, filed on February, 17.

However, the further affidavit in support of the bail application was not in the court file and the judge stood down the matter for Iyamu to do the needful.

Meanwhile, when the matter resumed, the prosecution who did not oppose the bail application, moved an application seeking an order to conceal the identities of two witnesses expected to testify against el-Rufai.

According to the prosecution, the identities of the witnesses should not appear in public court records and that pseudonyms should be used during trial.

He predicated the request on the grounds that witnesses’ families could be vulnerable to attack from persons sympathetic to El-Rufai.

While opposed to the request for concealing witness’ identity, the defence argued it is the constitutional right of an accused person to know his accusers.

Iyamu further submitted that there was no evidence before the court showing El-Rufai had any cult-like followership or posed a threat.

He also claimed that the defendant had dedicated his life to public service and warned that granting a blanket anonymity order could create serious prejudice against the accused.

The defence also applied for an order directing the prosecution to furnish the defence with proof of evidence to prepare for the trial.

Responding, the prosecution submitted that the materials sought by the defence were documents unrelated to the filed processes.

Meanwhile, Iyamu informed the court about another application he filed seeking to quash the charge.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to May 18,19 and 20, for hearing in all the applications before the court.