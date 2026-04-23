FG Adopts Imo’s OKOBI Initiative to Tackle Unemployment

From Tony Icheku in Owerri

The Federal Government has approved a nationwide scale-up of the ‘One Kindred, One Business Initiative’ (OKOBI) of Imo Government as a strategy to tackle unemployment and boost the country’s economy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced this during the launch of OKOBI Students’ Club at Claretian University of Nigeria, Maryland, Nekede near Owerri.

Shettima, represented by Mrs Rukaiya El-Rufai from the Office of the Vice President, emphasised that entrepreneurship had become a necessity in the country than an option for the growing youth population.

He said: “Let me emphasise that this initiative aligns strongly with our broader national priorities.

“It supports financial inclusion by encouraging savings, investment and access to finance.

“It promotes digital adoption, as many of these businesses can leverage technology for growth.”

The vice president further said that OKOBI advances gender inclusion and support for vulnerable groups, ensuring no one is left behind.

He further said that the initiative would improve Nigeria’s global Human Capital Index ranking by 2030 by focusing on collective action, helping communities and students transition from job seekers to job creators.

In his remark, Gov. Hope Uzodimma restated the State Government’s dedication to supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and community-driven development.

“This initiative is not just a policy; it is a movement, designed to stimulate economic growth in our higher institutions and community levels.

“By doing so, we are fostering self-

reliance, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of the state,” Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaro, said.

According to him, the State Government is not merely distributing funds but investing in ideas, in dreams, and in the future of our great state.

He urged members of the students’ club to utilise the platform for the execution of their “conceived ideas that would transform into impactful ventures”.

In an address, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, emphasised that “OKOBI is an attempt by the government to address unemployment from the grassroots”.

He said that Imo, with about five million population and high literacy rate, was a victim of its success, following the migration of eligible workers to other states in search of jobs.

“About 50 per cent of the 3.5 million eligible working class are unemployed in the state,” he said.

He said that over 600 businesses under the initiative had so far created over 20,000 jobs in the state.

The governor’s aid, who explained that OKOBI is implemented in three categories, namely the community, social groups, and student club levels, urged individuals and communities nationwide to adopt the grassroots economic development.

He commended IHS Nigeria for endorsing the initiative through the donation of grants awarded to the beneficiaries.

Amaeshi also expressed delight over the adoption of the initiative by the Federal Government as a national strategy for grassroots economic development.

In a speech, the Director of Sustainability, IHS Nigeria, Mrs Titilope Oguntuga, said the initiative reflected a “clear commitment to empowering communities, strengthening local economies, and preparing a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“It is being recognised nationally for helping informal businesses open bank accounts and improve financial literacy,” Oguntuga said.

She further said that OKOBI framework aligned with broader national recovery efforts, describing it as a “shared economic vision that reduces risk and builds collective progress.

“We believe that when communities are equipped with the right tools and opportunities, they can transform their own future,” she said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Rev. Fr. Wence Madu, said the initiative would address the shortage in skills, trades and ingenuity in the state.

Madu lauded Uzodimma for the “well-thought out programme” as well as selecting the university as a beneficiary of the initiative.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of N9.5 million IHS grants to seven deserving multipurpose cooperative societies to support their community-driven businesses.