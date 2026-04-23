DSS Arraigns El-Rufai on Five-Count Amended Charge

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday arraigned former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on a five-count amended charge bordering on alleged breach of national security.

El-Rufai, who was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

When the case was called, DSS lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), informed the court that the matter was fixed for the defendant to take his plea.

Aladedoye, however, told the court that a further amended five-count charge was filed on April 13.

The lawyer prayed the court to substitute it with the earlier three-count charge.

“We pray that the earlier charge be struck out my lord,” he said.

Responding, El-Rufai’s counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), said he had been served with the amended charge and that he was not opposing.

The judge then struck out the earlier three-count charge.

After the counts were read to the former governor, he pleaded not guilty and Aladedoye sought a three consecutive trial dates.

Iyamu, however, objected to an application for a three consecutive days for commencement of the trial.

He submitted that since the defendant had been in the custody of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), having access to him within the three days of the trial might be difficult.

According to him, “The three days might not be in our best interest.”

Iyamu also informed the court of their bail application filed on February 17.

However, further affidavit in support of the bail application was not in the court file and the judge stood down the matter for Iyamu to do the needful.(NAN)