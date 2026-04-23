Gwamna Declares 2027 Gombe Guber Bid, Submits APC Letter of Intent

Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Gombe State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), marking a significant early move in the state political landscape.

The governorship hopeful officially submitted his Letter of Intent yesterday at both ward and local government levels in compliance with the party’s internal procedures.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the APC state secretariat in Gombe, Gwamna said his ambition is anchored on what he described as a “New Vision for Continuity and Sustainability.”

He explained that the vision seeks to consolidate existing achievements while introducing innovative policies aimed at long-term development, inclusive growth, and improved welfare for citizens.

The aspirant, popularly known as Sardaunan Gombe, pledged commitment to good governance, transparency, and people-oriented leadership.

He outlined key priorities of his proposed administration to include peace and unity, economic expansion, youth and women empowerment, as well as sustainable infrastructure development.

Gwamna also called on party members and the public to support his bid, expressing confidence in building a more prosperous and sustainable future for the state.

In his response, the Gombe State Chairman of the APC, Mohammed Dantata Ndus, welcomed the declaration and wished the aspirant success.

He, however, stressed the importance of unity among party members as the party prepares for the forthcoming general election, urging stakeholders to work collectively to secure victory at all levels.

According to a statement from Gamma’s Media Aide, Mallam Sanni Shawai, the declaration signals the opening phase of political alignments ahead of the 2027 elections in Gombe State.