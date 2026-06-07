PDP Expresses Concern Over Political Climate Ahead of Ekiti Guber Poll

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has expressed concern over the political atmosphere in the state ahead of the 2026 governorship election, calling for sustained efforts by stakeholders to preserve peace, strengthen democratic institutions and protect the rights of citizens to freely participate in the electoral process.

Speaking at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Ayodeji Ogunsakin, said recent developments in the state’s political space had generated anxiety among party members and supporters.

According to him, concerns had continued to grow within the opposition over reports of arrests, detentions and other incidents involving party supporters in some parts of the state, developments he said were contributing to apprehension among political actors ahead of the poll.

While reiterating the PDP’s commitment to peaceful political engagement, Ogunsakin stressed the need for political leaders, security agencies and public institutions to uphold democratic principles and guarantee an atmosphere in which citizens can freely exercise their constitutional rights.

He said democracy thrives in an environment where individuals can openly express their political preferences, associate with parties of their choice and participate in lawful political activities without fear, intimidation or undue restrictions.

“As political activities gather momentum ahead of the governorship election, all stakeholders must work collectively to prevent actions capable of increasing tension or undermining public confidence in the electoral process,” he said.

Ogunsakin noted that some recent incidents involving PDP supporters, including complaints of arrests and security operations in certain communities, had heightened concerns among party members and prompted calls for greater vigilance to safeguard the state’s democratic culture.

He said the party was particularly concerned about developments that could create perceptions of political intolerance or discourage citizens from participating freely in the democratic process.

“We believe the people of Ekiti deserve a peaceful, transparent and credible electoral process. The state has earned a reputation for political maturity, and every effort must be made to sustain that legacy as we approach another important election,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain urged security agencies to remain professional, neutral and impartial in the discharge of their responsibilities, stressing that public confidence in elections depends largely on the credibility and fairness of institutions responsible for maintaining law and order.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu and other national leaders to continue supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic governance and ensuring a conducive environment for political participation across the country.

Ogunsakin expressed confidence in the president’s democratic credentials, noting that his political journey reflects an appreciation of political pluralism, tolerance and the right of citizens to hold differing political views.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate further called on political parties and their supporters to embrace issue-based campaigns and avoid actions capable of heating up the polity.

He said the party remained committed to pursuing its political aspirations through constitutional and democratic means, while encouraging its supporters to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

According to him, the 2026 governorship election presents another opportunity for the people of Ekiti State to freely choose their leaders and further deepen democratic culture in the state.

Ogunsakin expressed optimism that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, the election would be conducted in an atmosphere of peace, fairness and mutual respect.

He reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to a credible electoral process and urged residents to remain vigilant in protecting Ekiti’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most politically conscious and peaceful states.