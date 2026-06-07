China Urges Nigerian Youths to Embrace Language, Cultural Exchange

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

China has encouraged Nigerian youths to take advantage of language learning and cultural exchange programmes as a means of expanding global opportunities and strengthening ties between the two countries, as students from Nnamdi Azikiwe University emerged top performers in this year’s Chinese Bridge language competitions.

The call was made at the 19th Nigeria Division of the Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Secondary School Students and the Inter-University Chinese Language competition held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja.

The competitions, which drew students, diplomats, educators and cultural stakeholders from across the country, formed part of activities commemorating the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

Representing the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, described the competition as a significant platform for fostering mutual understanding between both nations and urged participants to continue pursuing language and cultural studies.

According to him, the decision by young Nigerians to learn Mandarin reflects courage, determination and a willingness to engage with the wider world.

Yang noted that language remains a powerful tool for building bridges across cultures and promoting deeper connections between peoples, adding that the competition serves as an avenue for strengthening friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and China.

He also praised the Confucius Institutes at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Lagos for their role in advancing Chinese language education in Nigeria, saying their efforts have contributed significantly to the growing popularity of Mandarin studies among Nigerian students.

Speaking on the theme of the inter-university contest, ‘One World, One Family,’ Yang said the concept reflects a shared vision of harmony, cooperation and understanding among nations.

He told contestants that beyond learning a foreign language, they were helping to sustain the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and China while positioning themselves as future ambassadors of cultural exchange.

Students from the Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University dominated both categories of the competition.

In the secondary school category, Micheal Uchechi Justina emerged overall winner with 95.2 points. Umezurike Favour Chinaetugo secured second place with 90.6 points, while Okoye Chikadibia Faith finished third with 72.6 points.

The university category also saw Nnamdi Azikiwe University students take the top three positions. Emmanuel Faith Mba Orjiugo claimed first place with 94 points, followed by Onyeocha Cecilea Ugochi with 82.7 points and Okeke Jessica Chinemerem with 79.9 points.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Education Secretariat, Joy Okeke, described the event as a testament to the enduring educational partnership between Nigeria and China.

She said the competition highlights the commitment of both countries to promoting educational and cultural cooperation for mutual growth and development.

In her virtual remarks, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, Professor Wushuang, said the Chinese Bridge programme extends beyond language proficiency, providing young people with opportunities for personal growth, confidence-building and international exposure.

Also speaking, Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mohamed Bulama, said the increasing interest in Mandarin among Nigerian students mirrors the expanding relationship between Nigeria and China across diplomacy, trade, education and culture.

Bulama called for broader collaboration to deepen Chinese language education in Nigerian universities and colleges, noting that Radio Nigeria has partnered with the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre to promote Mandarin learning through the Ni Hao China language programme.

President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Muhammad Suleiman, described the event as a celebration of cultural diversity and shared understanding, stressing that it showcased the rich traditions of both nations while strengthening people-to-people connections.

Organisers said the annual Chinese Bridge competition continues to serve as a gateway for Nigerian students to develop Chinese language skills, explore scholarship opportunities and participate in international academic and cultural exchanges.