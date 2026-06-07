YABATECH Council  Advocates Stronger University/Traditional Institution Partnerships for National Devt 

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prof. Funso Afolabi, has called for a national policy framework that strengthens collaboration between tertiary institutions, traditional institutions and local communities as a strategy for accelerating sustainable development, youth empowerment and innovation-driven growth.

Speaking during the official visit of the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, Oyinyosayeuyeyin III, to YABATECH, the council chairman noted that Nigeria’s development aspirations would be better achieved when educational institutions and traditional authorities work together to address societal challenges.

He argued that modern traditional rulers have evolved beyond their ceremonial roles to become critical stakeholders in education, security, economic development and community mobilisation.

According to him, the developmental strides recorded in Iyin-Ekiti under the leadership of the Oluyin, particularly the establishment and rapid growth of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, provide a practical model for community-led educational development.

“The future of national development lies in strategic partnerships that connect educational institutions, local communities and traditional leadership structures. These partnerships create opportunities for innovation, human capital development and inclusive growth,” he said.

The governing council chairman emphasised the need for policies that promote stronger linkages between higher institutions and their host communities, noting that educational development cannot be isolated from community participation and ownership.

Drawing lessons from the successful take-off of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, he noted that community support remains a critical factor in the sustainability and success of tertiary institutions.

He observed that many emerging institutions across the country struggle with enrollment and community acceptance, stressing that stakeholder engagement and visionary leadership are essential ingredients for institutional growth.

Prof. Afolabi further advocated increased investment in technical and vocational education as a pathway to addressing unemployment, poverty and skills deficits among Nigerian youths.

He said institutions such as YABATECH have a crucial role to play in supporting the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda through workforce development, entrepreneurship training and technological innovation.

The council chairman also identified tourism, hospitality management, environmental sustainability, digital innovation and security technology as strategic areas where collaboration between educational institutions and communities can generate socio-economic benefits.

On national security, he called for stronger cooperation between the academia, government agencies and community leadership structures in developing home-grown technological solutions capable of addressing emerging security challenges.

According to him, Nigeria’s tertiary institutions possess the intellectual capacity and research potential required to develop innovative security systems and community-based solutions that can support national security objectives.

Afolabi further stressed the importance of preserving the relevance of traditional institutions in contemporary governance, describing royal fathers as critical partners in policy implementation, social mobilization and grassroots development.

He noted that the country’s development challenges require a multi-stakeholder approach involving government, educational institutions, traditional authorities, the private sector and local communities.

Responding, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and his entourage, describing the visit as a strategic engagement aimed at delivering tangible developmental outcomes rather than a ceremonial exercise.

“I deliberately came with members of our technical and development committees because I want this visit to yield concrete results. We want a partnership that will add value to Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom and also extend the impact of Yaba College of Technology to our community,” the monarch said.

Oba Ajakaiye disclosed that his kingdom was currently developing a comprehensive security architecture designed to address emerging security challenges and promote safer communities.

He expressed optimism that YABATECH’s expertise in technology and innovation could contribute significantly to the development of indigenous security solutions with national relevance.

The royal father also stressed the importance of networking, cultural exchange and cross-fertilisation of ideas among institutions and communities as a pathway to national growth and development.

He commended YABATECH for its commitment to community engagement and partnership, noting that the institution’s participation in the kingdom’s 2025 celebrations remained a memorable milestone.

The monarch pledged the readiness of Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom to sustain its relationship with YABATECH and work closely with the institution on projects that promote education, innovation, youth empowerment and sustainable development.

Welcoming the royal delegation, the Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, described the visit as a significant follow-up to commitments made during the monarch’s three-in-one coronation anniversary celebrations in 2025, where the institution pledged support for various developmental initiatives in Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom.

He said the college remained committed to empowering young Nigerians, particularly girls, through entrepreneurship and skills acquisition programmes aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are committed to the training of young girls in entrepreneurship and skills acquisition with a view to preparing them for the future and empowering them to become wealth creators,” the rector stated.

He noted that YABATECH was already exploring several collaborative initiatives with institutions and communities across the country, including partnerships with the newly established Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin-Ekiti.

Abdul commended the visionary leadership of the Oluyin, particularly for facilitating the establishment and rapid growth of the university, describing its maiden matriculation ceremony as one of the most remarkable he had witnessed.

He also praised the monarch’s uncommon leadership style, noting that rather than waiting for institutions to visit him, the royal father had chosen to personally engage educational institutions in pursuit of meaningful partnerships.

“This is a unique model of leadership that promotes development through collaboration and direct engagement,” he said.