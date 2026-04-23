  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Stakeholders Advocate Zero Tolerance for Sexual Violence Against Children 

Life & Style | 11 seconds ago

Daji Sani in Yola 

Child protection experts and media stakeholders have renewed calls for zero tolerance for sexual violence against children, insisting that every child has a fundamental right to safety and dignity. 

The demand followed a roundtable focused on protecting child rights and strengthening response systems in Gombe State.

Participants said breaking the silence on abuse is urgent as the stigma continues to stop survivors and families from speaking out, allowing perpetrators to escape accountability and leaving children exposed to further harm.

The Chief, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Nuzhat Rafique, emphasized timely reporting as a critical first step, adding that delays in reporting reduce the chances of securing medical evidence, accessing care and achieving justice. 

Coordinated response systems must be activated immediately when a case is reported, Rafique said.

She stressed the need to strengthen referral pathways so that health workers, police, social welfare officers, and legal actors respond effectively and compassionately, adding that clear, functional links between agencies prevent survivors from being shunted between offices or re-traumatized.

She called for a child-centred justice system that is swift, sensitive and fair, saying: “Courts and law enforcement must respect the rights of the child, avoid hostile questioning, and ensure proceedings do not compound trauma.”

Rafique urged the media to protect survivors’ privacy and dignity while raising public awareness, as she also advised that headlines should focus on child rights and protection from violations.

Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Ladi Alabi, said community, traditional and religious leaders were identified as influential actors in prevention.

“Their voices can challenge harmful norms, encourage reporting and ensure families support rather than silence survivors,” she said 

Alabi also advocated investment in prevention through education, awareness, and sustained community engagement, adding: “Schools, faith groups and local associations must teach children about their rights and how to seek help.”

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