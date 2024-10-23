Elumelu,  Omogiafo to Champion Africa’s Agenda at Saudi Arabia’s  Investment Confab

Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, and President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group, Owen Omogiafo, will be key voices at the upcoming eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Elumelu, known for his leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, will co-chair the New Africa Summit, while Omogiafo will join global female leaders to discuss sustainable solutions within the energy sector.

According to a statement, this year’s FII, themed: “Infinite Horizons,” will bring together some of the world’s most influential business and financial leaders to explore how investments can drive a prosperous and sustainable future. Elumelu, a leading advocate for Africapitalism, will spotlight the role of entrepreneurship and youth investment as key drivers of Africa’s economic growth.

His commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has been pivotal in job creation and poverty reduction across the continent.

On October 29, Elumelu will take the stage for the opening plenary titled “Board of Changemakers: Banking & Investment,” alongside global financial leaders. He will share his vision for transforming economic systems, with a focus on embracing innovation and entrepreneurship to fuel growth in Africa. Elumelu’s presence at the forum underscores the global relevance of his mission to drive economic development across Africa through investment in human capital.

Meanwhile, Owen Omogiafo, one of Africa’s most prominent female business leaders, will represent Transcorp Group—a powerhouse in energy, power, and hospitality sectors—at the HERizon Summit. Omogiafo will engage in discussions on women’s roles in powering sustainable supply chains and driving economic transformation within the energy industry. Under her leadership, Transcorp has continued to deliver on its mission to improve lives and transform Africa through strategic investments and impactful business ventures.

Highlighting the depth and breadth of Heirs Holdings’ portfolio, the forum will also feature insights from, CEO of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon on Africa’s green energy transition, and Deputy Managing Director of UBA Group, Muyiwa Akinyemi, who will discuss strengthening economic ties between Africa and the Gulf.

Elumelu’s remarks on the evolving relationship between Africa and the Gulf were particularly powerful:

“The relationship between Africa and the Gulf has evolved to be a thriving economic partnership, driving growth across both regions. I am proud to co-chair the New Africa Summit at FII, where we will explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities between Africa and the Gulf and highlight the key role entrepreneurship plays in transforming visions into ventures. Together, Africa and the Gulf are building a legacy of shared prosperity for a better tomorrow.”

Through their participation at FII, Tony Elumelu and Owen Omogiafo are set to elevate Africa’s narrative on the global stage, showcasing the continent’s potential and the strategic importance of investing in African entrepreneurship and sustainable industries.