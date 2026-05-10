GIDI Unveils Sangotedo’s Tallest Commercial Building

Iyke Bede

The rapid commercial transformation of the Ajah-Sangotedo corridor in Lagos advanced on Thursday with the unveiling of GIDI Mall 2.0 by The Gidi Company, described as the tallest commercial building in Sangotedo.

The development, situated within the Eti-Osa axis, reflects rising residential and commercial activity across one of Lagos’ fastest-growing urban corridors, driven by population growth, infrastructure expansion, and increased investment inflows.

Positioned as a mixed-use commercial ecosystem, GIDI Mall 2.0 is designed to accommodate retail outlets, corporate offices, restaurants, lifestyle brands, and service-oriented businesses within a single integrated structure. The company said the project is intended to respond to the demand for organised commercial spaces within the Ajah-Sangotedo axis.

According to the developer, the facility is structured to offer businesses improved visibility, accessibility, and long-term operational value, leveraging its location within a corridor attracting both residential and commercial developments.

Speaking at the unveiling, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Gidi Company, Tobi Akerele, said the project represents a shift towards future-focused commercial infrastructure rather than conventional retail development.

“GIDI Mall 2.0 is a future-facing commercial ecosystem designed beyond conventional retail development,” he said.

He said the vision behind GIDI Mall 2.0 is to create a commercial destination that combines scale, functionality, and investment sustainability within a single environment, aligned with Lagos’ urban growth dynamics.

“The project reflects the company’s commitment to developing structures capable of driving economic activities, increasing commercial accessibility, and creating long-term value for investors and business owners,” he said.

Akerele added that the development is positioned to support enterprise growth and contribute to the broader commercial expansion reshaping the Eti-Osa corridor.

The unveiling attracted investors, realtors, business owners, and other stakeholders in the real estate sector.