Ondo APC Primaries: Ex-Speaker Akindele Backs Aiyedatiwa, Urges unity in party

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and senatorial aspirant from the Ondo South Senatorial District, Jumoke Akindele, has commended Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for what she described as his effective management of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State ahead of the party primaries.

Akindele in an interview with The Hope, lauded the governor for his leadership style and his ability to maintain unity among party members and aspirants during the ongoing political consultations within the APC.

The former Speaker particularly praised Aiyedatiwa for the manner he handled the aspirations of party members in accordance with the consensus position of the party.

She noted that the governor had demonstrated maturity, fairness and political wisdom in his approach to sensitive party matters, especially at a period when consultations and alignments were intensifying ahead of the primaries.

According to her, the leadership disposition of Aiyedatiwa has continued to strengthen confidence among stakeholders and party loyalists across the state.

Akindele said the governor’s handling of party affairs reflected his commitment to peace, unity and stability within the APC.

She stressed that the atmosphere of understanding currently being witnessed in the party was largely due to the governor’s inclusive approach and his readiness to carry all interests along.

The senatorial aspirant further stated that the consensus arrangement embraced within the APC had helped to deepen mutual understanding among members and reduce unnecessary tension ahead of the exercise.

She added that Aiyedatiwa deserved commendation for ensuring that the process remained peaceful and orderly in line with the wishes of party leaders and stakeholders.

Akindele also called on members of the APC across the state to continue supporting the governor as the party prepares for its primaries.

She urged party faithful to remain steadfast, united and committed to the collective interest of the APC, saying unity among members would further strengthen the party ahead of future political engagements.

The former Speaker equally appealed to aspirants and stakeholders to place the interest of the party above personal ambition in order to sustain harmony and progress within the APC in Ondo State.