Police Raid IPOB/ESN Enclave in Imo, Recover Weapons, Surveillance Drones

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has raided a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist enclave in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, recovering a cache of weapons, ammunition, surveillance drones, and Biafra currency during an intelligence-led operation.

The operation, carried out on April 23, 2026, marks what the police described as a major breakthrough in the ongoing nationwide campaign against violent extremism and organised criminal networks.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the operation was driven by actionable intelligence obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking IPOB/ESN commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as “Ebube Virus.”

Placid disclosed that three suspects were arrested during the raid and are currently in lawful custody, assisting investigators with vital information concerning the group’s logistics structure, personnel network, and planned operations.

He further stated that a comprehensive search of the hideout led to the recovery of two General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 3,115 rounds of GPMG ammunition, one AK-47 assault rifle, one pump-action shotgun, several surveillance drones, and Biafra currency in different denominations.

The Inspector-General of Police commended the operatives of the Imo State Command for what he described as their courage, professionalism, and tactical precision in carrying out the operation.

The IGP noted that the recovery of the weapons and other items had significantly weakened the operational capacity of the IPOB/ESN network in the South-east and dealt a major blow to its activities in the region.

He said, “The recovery of this substantial arsenal significantly degrades the operational capacity of the IPOB/ESN extremist network in the South-East region, and represents a decisive blow against their campaign of terror.”

The Nigeria Police Force also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians.