Military Air Interdiction in Shiroro Kills 70 Bandits, Not Civilians as Reported, DHQ Clarifies

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports alleging that civilians were killed during a recent aerial interdiction operation in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, insisting that the military operation successfully targeted armed bandits and neutralised about 70 terrorists.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the operation, carried out across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages in the early hours of 10 May 2026, was based on credible and actionable intelligence regarding the movement and gathering of armed criminal elements within the area.

According to him, the strikes were carefully planned and precisely executed against identified terrorist enclaves, contrary to reports suggesting that innocent civilians were affected.

Onoja explained that intelligence available to the military confirmed that the armed groups had been actively plotting attacks against civilian communities as well as military formations operating within the axis.

He further noted that residents of communities within the general vicinity had, prior to the operation, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa as a precautionary measure, a development he said contradicts allegations that civilians were present in the targeted locations during the strikes.

The director added that post-strike intelligence assessments and verified local reports indicated that the operation achieved its objectives, with terrorists seen evacuating the bodies of their dead associates for burial, while more than 200 armed fighters mounted on motorcycles reportedly retreated towards Zango.

According to him, such movements clearly reflected the activities of fleeing criminal elements rather than displaced civilians.

Despite this, the military said relevant formations had been directed to investigate claims of civilian casualties, if any, in order to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection of law-abiding citizens, Onoja stressed that all military operations are conducted in line with established rules of engagement and applicable laws.

He also urged the media and members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified reports capable of undermining ongoing security operations, lowering troop morale, and emboldening criminal groups.

The DHQ further warned that individuals circulating allegations of civilian casualties without credible evidence or without seeking official clarification from the military risk serving as tools for terrorist propaganda.

It maintained that the Armed Forces would continue ongoing operations aimed at neutralising threats to national security with professionalism and precision.

“In line with the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) mandate to conduct operations to rout out all forms of insecurity in the country, on 9 May 2026, intelligence reports indicated the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA.

“Subsequently, on 10 May 2026 between the hours of 11:59pm and 6am, the Nigerian Army UAV Command, acting on intelligence, conducted multiple air strikes on different bandit locations, including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages, all in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

“Further reports from local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target at Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko. It was gathered that about seventy bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu.

“Others were sighted gathering the remains of their colleagues for burial, while others on about 200 motorcycles moved towards Zango. Another group from Bokko were also seen advancing towards Zango, apparently to meet their colleagues and perfect their next plan of either retreating or attacking Sarkin Pawa or government/security infrastructure in Kuchi.

“Meanwhile, another group were also seen converging at Kopa, east of Mongoro, suggesting a possible plan to attack government/security infrastructure in Mongoro. The military took necessary steps to neutralise all these threats in a timely manner,” General Onoja narrated.