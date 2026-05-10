Waterlight Save Initiative Pushes Tech Solutions at UN Forum

Iyke Bede

Waterlight Save Initiative has called for urgent global collaboration to transform water systems through science, technology, and innovation, urging stronger action toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on clean water and sanitation.

The appeal was made at the United Nations STI Forum 2026, where policymakers, innovators, development experts, and global stakeholders gathered to examine pathways for accelerating sustainable development.

Speaking at a high-level session on transforming water systems, Founder and President of the organisation, Prince Ero Ibhafidon, said access to clean water remains a fundamental human right and a critical foundation for health, economic growth, climate resilience, peace, and sustainability.

He highlighted persistent challenges confronting vulnerable communities, particularly in Africa and other developing regions, including water insecurity, poor sanitation, climate change impacts, and inadequate infrastructure.

Waterlight Save Initiative used the platform to showcase its ongoing interventions aimed at expanding access to clean water, improving hygiene and sanitation, empowering young people, strengthening climate resilience, and advancing sustainable development in underserved communities.

The organisation also stressed the need to integrate innovation into water systems through renewable energy, digital technologies, data-driven planning, and climate-smart infrastructure that can scale impact for vulnerable populations.

It called for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector, civil society, multilateral institutions, and technology innovators to bridge widening gaps in global water access.

According to the organisation, achieving SDG 6 requires more than policy commitments. Measurable investments and bold action are needed to deliver real impact at the grassroots level.

The organisation said it continues to expand its international footprint through programmes focused on water access, education, healthcare, youth empowerment, renewable energy, and sustainable livelihoods, reaching millions of children and young people across Africa and beyond.