Access Bank Reaffirms Commitment to War against Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering

Access Bank Plc has reinforced its dedication to the fight against illicit drug trafficking and money laundering, committing to a closer partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The bank made this commitment at the formal decoration of its Group Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Roosevelt Ogbonna, and Group Chief Conduct and Compliance Officer, Femi Jaiyeola, as partners in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) by representatives of NDLEA at Access Bank’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Group Head of Retail Operations, Abraham Aziegbe, who represented Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, reaffirmed the Bank’s strong stance against financial crimes that enable illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse.

“We are grateful to the NDLEA for this recognition, and as one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, we acknowledge our responsibility in ensuring our financial systems are not used to facilitate illicit activities. This is why our compliance framework is strategically designed to detect and deter illicit financial activities. We will continue to work closely with the NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that drug traffickers and their associates cannot exploit the financial sector. This partnership is critical to our shared goal of strengthening national security,” Aziegbe stated.