Nine Dead, Others Critically Injured in Fatal Accident in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Nine persons including a primary school pupil and her mother yesterday lost their lives while several others were critically injured in an early morning road crash at Oke-Elesin, Amuloko in Ona-Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was learnt that the accident involved two trucks loaded with Soda drinks, tiles and two tricycles popularly known as “Keke Marwa.”

According to an eye witness account, one of the affected trucks lost control while descending the popular Oke Elesin hill and ran over other affected vehicles including the Keke Marwa.

It was gathered that six of the affected victims died on the spot while the injured ones were receiving medical attention at the neighborhood hospital.

The source said: “The accident occurred in the early hours of today(yesterday). It was caused by brake failure of the trailer that was descending the slope.”

“Having lost control, it crushed a tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP. Another lorry conveying soft drinks which was coming from behind it and tried to avoid hitting the trailer in front, and in the process hit and crushed another Keke NAPEP.

“We learnt that six persons died while five persons sustained injuries. They have all been conveyed away from here.”

The Managing Director of the Amuloko City Hospital, Dr. Raji Wale, while giving his own account of the incident, confirmed that four patients were brought in to his hospital.

“The accident occurred in the early hours of today(yesterday). Six victims were brought here with varying degrees of injury. Some were taken to other hospitals.

“We were able to absorb the ones brought here. Two have been treated as out-patient victims and they have been stabilised and they have left. Two kids have been treated and they are downstairs. One of them, I was told was in the Keke NAPEP with his mother. The mother died.

“The other two with severe injuries have been admitted and are being treated. They have been optimised and we are taking care of them presently,” he said.

When contacted, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs. Rosemary Alo, confirmed the accident.

She, however, stated that the accident would be officially confirmed after briefing by her men who were on the field.

However, as at time of filing the reports, normalcy has returned to the area as security operatives including men of the Operation Burst, OYRTMA, Police, Road Safety, Amotekun, and local vigilance men have ensured a free flow of traffic.