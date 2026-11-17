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Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production declined marginally by 0.38 per cent in the first 10 months of 2026, as a weak first quarter performance weighed on overall output despite recent improved production, a THISDAY analysis of data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has shown.

According to the commission’s crude oil and condensate production reports for 2025 and 2026, total liquid production for January to October 2026 stood at 502,258,120 barrels, compared to 503,794,039 barrels in the same period of 2025.

This represented a drop of 1,535,919 barrels or 0.30 per cent, according to the review. On a daily average basis, production averaged 1,651,051 barrels per day in the first 10 months of 2026, against 1,657,327 bpd in the first 10 months of 2025.

The figures indicated that the decline was driven by significantly lower output in the first four months of 2026.

In January 2025, daily average liquid production was 1,737,480 barrels per day, comprising crude oil of 1,538,697 bpd, blended condensate of 61,620 bpd and unblended condensate of 137,164 bpd. Compared with January 2026, production was 1,627,460 bpd, comprising crude oil of 1,459,240 bpd, blended condensate of 51,850 bpd and unblended condensate of 116,370 bpd. This represented a year-on-year drop of 110,020 bpd or 6.33 per cent.

Similarly, in February 2025, production averaged 1,671,953 bpd, while in February 2026 it averaged 1,483,950 bpd, a decline of 188,003 bpd or 11.24 per cent. February 2026 was the lowest month in the 10-month period under review, with crude oil production at 1,313,690 bpd, blended condensate at 48,740 bpd and unblended condensate at 121,520 bpd.

Also, in March 2025, production stood at 1,603,776 bpd against 1,546,090 bpd in March 2026, a decline of 57,686 bpd or 3.59 per cent. In April 2025, production was 1,683,307 bpd against 1,663,410 bpd in April 2026, a decline of 19,897 bpd or 1.18 per cent.

However, the trend reversed from May, with five of the remaining six months showing year-on-year growth. In May 2025, production was 1,657,435 bpd against 1,700,800 bpd in May 2026, an increase of 43,365 bpd or 2.61 per cent. In June 2025, it was 1,697,045 bpd against 1,735,400 bpd in June 2026, an increase of 38,355 bpd or 2.26 per cent.

In July 2025, production was 1,712,282 bpd against 1,670,890 bpd in July 2026, a decline of 41,392 bpd or 2.41 per cent. In August 2025, production was 1,631,613 bpd against 1,677,770 bpd during the same period in 2026, an increase of 46,157 bpd or 2.82 per cent.

In the same vein, in September 2025, production was 1,581,181 bpd against 1,717,030 bpd in September 2026, an increase of 135,849 bpd or 8.59 per cent. Finally, in October 2025, production was 1,597,199 bpd against 1,687,710 bpd in October 2026, an increase of 90,511 bpd or 5.67 per cent.

Nigeria has struggled for years to raise production despite holding 37.5 billion barrels of proven reserves. Between 2014 and 2023 the country captured just 4 per cent of Africa’s upstream Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), with years of underinvestment, pipeline vandalism and regulatory uncertainty pushing output to below 1 million bpd in Q3 2022.

That trend began to reverse from 2023, with output rising significantly after the transfer of onshore and shallow-water assets from International Oil Companies (IOCs) to indigenous operators.

Going forward, the federal government has anchored fresh production recovery on fresh investment and a tougher regulatory stance. The government recently stated that Nigeria now commands 40 per cent of Africa’s FIDs, with over $10 billion in signed projects, including Shell’s $5 billion Bonga North project, $2 billion HI Non-Associated Gas project, and TotalEnergies/NNPC’s $550 million Ubeta gas field. It also sees a $50 billion pipeline beyond 2026 including Bonga South West, Owowo, Usan and Erha.

Although the overall data showed that Nigeria’s 10-month cumulative output declined marginally by 0.38 per cent year-on-year, production stability has improved in the second half of 2026, with the country sustaining output above 1.67 million bpd from June to October, compared to four months below 1.61 million bpd in the same period of 2025.

Furthermore, at the terminal level, the NUPRC data pointed to more stability. Major onshore and shallow-water streams such as Bonny, Forcados and Qua Iboe, which are historically vulnerable to disruptions, maintained more consistent daily flows in the second half of 2026 than they did in 2025.

Bonny, for example, averaged over 300,000 barrels per day from June to October 2026, after a slower start to the year.

Besides, deepwater assets like Bonga showed recovery after an unusually low February where production from the field dropped to just over 2,000 barrels per day on average. Output recovered to over 100,000 barrels per day from April and has remained around that level.