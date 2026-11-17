Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria’s external debt stock rose by 74.3 per cent to $145.02 billion in 2025, from $83.21 billion in 2015, while debt service payments jumped 22.1 per cent to $13.19 billion last year, highlighting the growing pressure of foreign obligations on the country’s external finances.

The latest figures from the World Bank’s 2026 International Debt Statistics showed that Nigeria’s external indebtedness increased by $61.80 billion over the 10-year period, with the debt stock rising steadily from $71.23 billion in 2016 to $88.61 billion in 2017 before crossing the $100 billion threshold in 2019, when it reached $105.48 billion.

The debt subsequently climbed to $111.73 billion in 2020, $120.07 billion in 2021 and $126.99 billion in 2022. Although it moderated marginally to $126.71 billion in 2023, it resumed its upward trajectory, reaching $135.99 billion in 2024 and $145.02 billion last year.

The latest increase represented an addition of approximately $9.03 billion, or 6.6 per cent, within one year.

More immediately, the data showed that Nigeria’s external debt service obligations rose from $10.80 billion in 2024 to $13.19 billion in 2025, an increase of $2.39 billion.

According to the figures, a major contributor was the sharp rise in long-term principal repayments, which increased by 75.8 per cent from $4.10 billion to $7.21 billion. Interest payments on long-term external debt also edged up from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion.

Also, combined principal and interest payments on long-term obligations consequently reached $10.78 billion, compared with $7.61 billion in 2024.

Another source of concern was the increase in short-term external debt, which climbed from $22.23 billion to $28.14 billion, representing an addition of $5.91 billion in one year.

Short-term obligations accounted for 19.4 per cent of Nigeria’s total external debt stock in 2025, compared with 16.3 per cent in the preceding year. Such obligations generally carry shorter repayment or refinancing periods, potentially intensifying liquidity and foreign exchange pressures when export earnings and other foreign currency inflows are inadequate.

The pressure was also reflected in the country’s debt-service-to-exports ratio, which deteriorated from 17.6 per cent in 2024 to 19.3 per cent in 2025. This means a larger proportion of Nigeria’s export earnings was required to meet external debt repayments.

However, the World Bank’s statistics presented a mixed picture of the country’s debt sustainability. External debt as a proportion of Gross National Income (GNI) declined from 55.1 per cent to 51.5 per cent, while external debt stocks as a proportion of exports fell from 221.4 per cent to 211.9 per cent.

The moderation in these indicators suggests that the economy’s nominal income and export measures grew relative to the debt stock, even as the immediate cost of servicing external obligations increased.

On the composition of the debt, public and publicly guaranteed external debt rose by 13.2 per cent, from $50.23 billion in 2024 to $56.88 billion in 2025. General government obligations accounted for $51.46 billion, compared with $44.68 billion a year earlier.

But private sector external debt not guaranteed by the government, however, declined from $57.48 billion to $54.48 billion.

Furthermore, the data indicated that Nigeria’s outstanding obligations to official creditors increased from $29.94 billion to $32.53 billion, with multilateral institutions accounting for $25.85 billion. Of this amount, $19.92 billion was owed to the World Bank, up from $17.84 billion in 2024.

Bilateral creditors were owed $6.68 billion, while private creditors held $24.35 billion of public and publicly guaranteed external debt, including $19.37 billion owed to international bondholders.

Meanwhile, fresh long-term external borrowing moderated, with disbursements falling from $11.94 billion in 2024 to $8.77 billion in 2025. Public and publicly guaranteed disbursements accounted for $8.06 billion, while private-sector disbursements stood at $707.8 million.

Consequently, net long-term debt inflows dropped sharply from $7.84 billion to $1.56 billion, although short-term net debt inflows amounted to $5.91 billion in 2025.