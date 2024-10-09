NAF Gets New Spokesperson, Air Commodore Akinboyewa

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday announced the appointment of Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI).

A statement by Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, noted that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, also approved the redeployment of the former spokesperson, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet to a newly established NAF Civil-Military Relations Branch as Director of Coordination and Cooperation.

The new spokesperson also assumed duty on Tuesday, as he took over officially from his predecessor in a brief but colorful taking and handing over ceremony at NAF Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement, “This strategic realignment is part of the NAF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its public and community engagement functions, while also ensuring a more robust and effective interface with the general public and stakeholders.

“As the new Spokesperson, Air Commodore Akinboyewa, is expected to continue in the footsteps of his predecessor by overseeing NAF’s media engagements, strategic communications, and information dissemination, while building perception, maintaining transparency and further enhancing public trust and confidence”.

Air Commodore Akinboyewa hails from Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State. He is a member of the 43rd Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the NDA, a Postgraduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, and a Masters’ Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the NDA.

Ali averred that throughout his career, he has held numerous key command and staff appointments and attended various courses both locally and internationally.

He is a Distinguished Fellow of the National Defence College Nigeria and an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Speaking during the brief handing over ceremony, the new spokesperson called for a strong, firm and robust synergy between the armed forces of Nigeria, the Nigerian Air Force and the media.

He also solicited the support of the media to enable him succeed on his new tour of duty as the image maker of the service.

Noting that the fight against terrorism and other emerging crimes is a collective one, the new spokesperson seeks the buy-in of the media in the ongoing counter terrorism, anti-oil theft and anti-kidnapping and banditry war in the country.

The Chairman, NIPR-FCT Chapter, Stanley Ogadigo noted that reputation is a core asset that every organization should work very hard to maintain.

He stressed that as a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the institute would appreciate if the new spokesperson will fly its flag at the highest professional level.