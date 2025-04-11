NBA: We Can’t Hold Conference in State Governed by Sole Administrator

* Relocates AGC from Rivers to Enugu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced a shift in its forthcoming Annual General Conference from the ‘Garden City’ of Port Harcourt, Rivers State to the ‘Coal City’, in Enugu State.

The change in venue, according to the umbrella body for legal practitioners in the country, was occasioned by the suspension of democratically elected state officials by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

The NBA, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN); General Secretary, Dr. Mobolaji Ojibara and Chairman of the AGC Planning Committee, Mr Emeka Obegolu (SAN), said: “The NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.”

The statement recalled that prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend.

“However, the unfortunate turn of events in Rivers State has understandably stalled the momentum and affected advanced preparations for the conference.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a Sole Administrator, who operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation.

“His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule,” it said.

The leadership pointed out that following the development, members started clamouring for a change; with several meetings and a decision to relocate from Rivers to Enugu was made.

“The voices of our members, particularly those calling for a change of venue, grew stronger over time. We convened meetings with the Chairmen of NBA branches in Rivers State and held an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on March 27, 2025. The overwhelming consensus was that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.

“The NEC reaffirmed that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State violates Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution. It further noted that the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions contravenes Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution.

“The purported ratification by the National Assembly, executed via voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority amounts to a grave constitutional subversion. Even if the proper procedure had been followed, it would not legitimize an unconstitutional proclamation.

“Given these undemocratic developments, Port Harcourt can no longer be considered a justifiable venue for the 2025 AGC. To hold our flagship event in such circumstances would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law.

“The NBA has taken a principled position in accordance with the law: the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers State is unconstitutional. Consequently, and in alignment with the overwhelming position of NEC and the broader membership, we are compelled to relocate the 2025 AGC to a state where constitutional democracy remains intact,” the statement read in part.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu. The city possesses the infrastructure and capacity to host a conference of our scale and significance. We are confident that, with concerted efforts, this change of venue will not compromise our commitment to delivering a successful and impactful conference,” it added.