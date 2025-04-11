Kwara Garment Factory MD Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Vision

The Managing Director of the Kwara Garment Factory, Hajia Bukola Adedeji, has commended the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to economic development, industrialization and job creation in the state.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Kwara Garment Factory, Rasheedat Bolanle Shodunnke, quoted Hajia Adedeji as making the commendation during a special feature on Radio Kwara, Midland 99.1 FM, recently.

She described the Kwara Garment Factory as a flagship legacy project of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration, purposefully established to boost the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) and create sustainable employment opportunities, especially for women and youths.

“The factory stands today as a testament to Governor AbdulRazaq’s foresight and genuine passion for empowering the people of Kwara,” she stated. “Through his support, we have not only created a thriving manufacturing hub but also opened doors of opportunities for hundreds of Kwarans.”

Adedeji disclosed that although the factory is yet to be officially inaugurated, it has commenced full operations, currently employing over 245 trained workers, with plans to expand to 4,000 employees at full capacity.

She noted that the factory is poised to producing approximately 6,000 garments daily, thereby contributing significantly to the state’s economy.

Equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, including the Oshima Cutting Machine — the only one of its kind in West Africa — and advanced embroidery and direct printing machines, the Kwara Garment Factory is fast becoming a leading name in garment manufacturing both in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

The MD highlighted the impressive catalogue of projects successfully executed by the factory under Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership, such as high-quality sportswear for the Kwara contingent at the National Youth Games in Asaba, customized apparel for the Kwara Diocese 50th Anniversary, Chapel Secondary School, Quest College Ibadan and the production of factory wears for TASCON, Ilorin.

Others include the production of over 25,000 tote bags for a major organization in Abuja, souvenirs for the visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, premium uniforms for the Young Farmers Club and Women Agricultural Support Programme Initiative under the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She further announced that following the successful production of souvenirs for the First Lady’s visit, the factory secured an order from the Nigerian Air Force for Aso Oke souvenir bags for the African Armed Forces Week.

In addition, the Nigerian Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has expressed interest in partnering with the factory for the production of police uniforms after an impressive assessment of the facility.

Adedeji emphasized that the milestones are the direct results of the enabling environment created by the state government, adding that the administration’s support has positioned the factory to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to expand its reach across Africa.

“We remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his visionary leadership and steadfast support. The Kwara Garment Factory is not just about garments; it is about transforming lives, driving industrialization, and building a legacy of prosperity for generations to come,” she concluded.

The Kwara Garment Factory continues to stand as a beacon of hope and economic empowerment, reaffirming the AbdulRazaq-led administration’s commitment to making Kwara State a model of inclusive growth and development.