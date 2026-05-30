Sallah Homage: Emir of Gombe Celebrates Inuwa Yahaya’s 7 Years of Impactful Governance

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace, unity and development of Gombe State, assuring citizens that the remarkable progress recorded over the past seven years will be safeguarded and consolidated for the benefit of present and future generations.

The governor gave the assurance yesterday while receiving the Emir of Gombe, His Royal Highness Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, alongside members of the Gombe Emirate Council who paid him the traditional Sallah homage at the Government House, Gombe.

Welcoming the monarch, Governor Yahaya expressed appreciation to the Emir and his entourage for the visit and for their continued support to his administration.

He particularly thanked the royal father for publicly acknowledging the numerous development projects executed across the state over the past seven years.

The governor described the Emir as a patriotic leader who consistently places the interests of the people and the state above all else, noting that the cordial relationship between the government and the traditional institution has been built on a shared commitment to the peace, stability, and progress of Gombe State.

According to him, the achievements recorded since the inception of his administration are visible across all sectors and continue to positively impact the lives of citizens.

“When we assumed office seven years ago, we made a commitment to transform Gombe State. Today, the results are evident for all to see. However, development is a continuous process that requires commitment, vigilance, and collective responsibility,” the governor stated.

He maintained that despite limited resources, Gombe State possesses immense human and material potential capable of driving greater prosperity and development, assuring that his administration would continue to prudently utilise available resources to improve the wellbeing of the people and position the state as a model for others across the country.

Yahaya also commended the support and cooperation received from the Emir of Gombe and the traditional institution across the state, noting that their contributions have been instrumental to the successful implementation of government policies and programmes.

Reaffirming his commitment to the ideals that have guided his administration since inception, the governor pledged to remain focused on protecting and sustaining the gains recorded over the years.

“In the remaining period of this administration, we shall not relent in our efforts. The future and development of Gombe State are non-negotiable. We owe it to our people to safeguard the progress achieved and ensure that the foundation we have laid continues to serve future generations,” he added.

The governor further emphasised that Gombe remains the collective heritage of all its citizens and called on residents to continue supporting government policies and programmes aimed at promoting peace, unity, and sustainable development.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Gombe and Chairman of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, CFR, described the annual Sallah homage as a cherished tradition that promotes respect for constituted authority and strengthens the bond between government and the people.

The monarch noted that this year’s homage was particularly significant as it coincided with Governor Yahaya’s seventh anniversary in office, which he described as a period of remarkable transformation and unprecedented development across Gombe State.

Reflecting on his long standing relationship with the governor, the Emir disclosed that their regular consultations have consistently focused on strategies for advancing the development of the state, expressing satisfaction that Yahaya has fulfilled his promise to work for the progress and prosperity of Gombe.

The royal father commended the administration’s achievements in peace and security, infrastructure development, economic growth, education, healthcare, environmental management, and urban renewal.

He cited landmark projects such as the Three-Arms Zone, Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, Agro-Livestock Development Zone, ultramodern abattoir, inland dry port, major erosion control interventions, road networks, water expansion projects, mega schools, and healthcare facilities as clear evidence of the administration’s developmental strides.

The Emir particularly lauded the governor’s commitment to maintaining peace and security, noting that the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has significantly strengthened the state’s security architecture and contributed to making Gombe one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He also applauded the administration’s investments in urban renewal, including the development of the Shehu Abubakar District and the construction of the state’s first underpass, as well as initiatives aimed at improving environmental sanitation and urban cleanliness.

The monarch pledged the continued support of the Gombe Emirate to the administration and called on citizens to sustain their cooperation with government and constituted authorities, stressing that peace, unity, and collective responsibility remain the foundation for sustainable development.

In keeping with the rich cultural traditions of the Gombe Emirate, District Heads and title holders from across the Emirate, as well as representatives of the Muri Emirate in Taraba State, paid homage to Governor Yahaya and the Emir of Gombe in a colourful procession.

Mounted on beautifully adorned horses and dressed in traditional regalia, the dignitaries took turns to offer their respects in line with the age-old Sallah homage tradition, adding splendour and grandeur to the occasion.

The event also featured hundreds of horse riders and various cultural groups that accompanied the Emir to the Government House, including traditional musicians, hunters, youth organisations, praise singers, and other well-wishers, creating a vibrant atmosphere that showcased the rich cultural heritage and enduring traditions of the people of Gombe State.