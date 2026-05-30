  • Saturday, 30th May, 2026

Nigeria Backs Trump’s Trade-Driven Economic Partnership, Says Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim

Nigeria | 40 minutes ago

Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has assured the United States that President Bola Tinubu will support efforts aimed at promoting economic growth through trade rather than aid.

Ambasaador Ibrahim gave the assurance during a meeting at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, where he received the United States Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Dan Negrea.

Ibrahim assured US that “President Tinubu will support President Donald Trump’s initiatives of Trade over Aid to push forward Economic reforms”.

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