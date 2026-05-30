Wafarninyi Unveils ‘New Adamawa’ Vision, Promises Youth Jobs, Accountability Under YPP

Daji Sani in Yola

The Young Progressives Party (YYP) governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Mr. Wafarninyi Theman, has said that he is focused on youth and women empowerment, security and transparent governance as he formally launched his campaign in Yola Saturday.

Addressing supporters shortly after YYP State Congress and primaries where he won as the governorship candidate of the party, Wafarninyi said he was running not to seek power, but to serve.

He criticized years of underperformance despite Adamawa’s vast resources, saying the state’s youth, farmers, and families have been short changed by poor leadership.

The YPP candidate, who said his decision to contest was driven by frustration with the status quo, described YPP as a platform for “politics of ideas, not intimidation” and “service, not selfishness,” promising to break cycles of abandoned projects and broken promises.

He said job creation for young people topped his agenda.

Wafarninyi pledged to invest in skills acquisition, digital employment, agriculture, and small business funding, adding that his administration would provide tools and capital to any youth with talent or viable ideas.

He said: ”My heart’s cry is to reverse the poverty index of Adamawa State and ensure prosperity for all people through broad economic transformation, poverty alleviation, youth evolution, women emancipation and geriatric revival.”

On security, the governorship hopeful said no meaningful development could occur without peace, as he promised to collaborate with communities, traditional rulers, and security agencies to end violence and rebuild public trust across Adamawa’s 21 local government areas.

Wafarninyi also said he is committed to overhauling education and healthcare, adding that primary schools would be rehabilitated, hospitals equipped and healthcare made more affordable so that a child’s future would not depend on their parents’ income.

The candidate highlighted infrastructure and agriculture as key drivers of growth, as he vowed to fix roads, water and electricity, and to support farmers in moving from subsistence farming to agro-industrial production that adds value to Adamawa’s fertile land.

Wafarninyi said a YPP government would publish budgets, track project execution, and welcome public scrutiny, adding that an end has come to secret contracts and “white elephant” projects that drain public funds.

Speaking on unity, he said Adamawa’s strength lies in its diversity of over 80 ethnic groups, while assuring residents of Adamawa North, Central, and South that his government would be inclusive and ensure no community was marginalized.

He called the 2027 general election a collective project rather than a personal ambition, while he urged voters to join him in building the Adamawa they envision for their children, saying: “With YPP, with your votes, a new Adamawa is possible.”