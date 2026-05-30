Tinubu, Matawalle Get Commendation As Zamfara Marks Peaceful Eid-el-Kabir

Onuminya Innocent

Residents of Zamfara State have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of State of Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for the improved security situation that defined the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state.

Hundreds of citizens in Gusau, Kaura Namoda, Talata Mafara and other communities told journalists that this year’s Sallah was one of the most peaceful in recent years, with families able to observe the festival without fear of attacks.

The calm atmosphere, according to residents, restored confidence in public spaces and allowed for free movement, large congregational prayers and renewed commercial activity in towns that had previously suffered banditry.

Idris Abubakar Dangulbi, a political leader from Maru Local Government Area, attributed the development to renewed military operations and coordinated security measures introduced by the Federal Government under Tinubu’s administration.

Dangulbi also praised Matawalle’s role as Minister of State for Defence, noting that his strategic interventions and understanding of the North West have helped drive targeted responses against criminal groups.

Another resident, Malam Ibrahim Lawal, said the improved security enabled people to travel and reunite with loved ones for the celebrations, unlike previous years when roads were largely deserted due to insecurity.

Lawal explained that markets were active and prayer grounds filled up, describing the mood as a major shift from the tension that characterized past festive periods in the state.

Traders in major markets confirmed the uptick in activity. Rukayya Sani, a foodstuff dealer in Talata Mafara, said businesses recorded better patronage during the Sallah because residents felt safe enough to come out and shop.

Sani thanked the government and security agencies for their efforts, adding that the peaceful environment directly boosted sales and revived confidence among buyers and sellers.

Dr. Aliyu Sadauki Gusau, Chairman of the Zamfara State Progressive Development Union, acknowledged the visible presence of troops at flashpoints, saying their deployment was critical to sustaining peace throughout the festivities.

Security expert Major Ibrahim Musa Danmairogo (rtd) described the gains along the Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto corridor as commendable, stressing that the efforts of troops working day and night have given farmers, travellers and rural communities renewed hope for lasting stability.