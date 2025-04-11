US Engages Tinubu On Need To Strengthen Regional Security Co-operation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United States of America (USA) has held talks with President Bola Tinubu on the need to strengthen regional security cooperation, as part of broader efforts to stabilize conflict zones in Africa and deepen economic partnerships across the continent.

President Tinubu and U.S. State Department Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos,

had on Thursday met in Massad Boulos, Paris, where the Nigerian leader is currently on a short working visit.

According to a statement shared on Friday by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, and reposted by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the discussions focused on security collaboration, particularly efforts to build lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“State Department Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos met with President Tinubu on Thursday to discuss regional security, including working together with partners to build a durable peace in eastern DRC,” the U.S. Mission stated.

The meeting also explored avenues for expanding economic cooperation between the United States and African nations, with an emphasis on Nigeria’s strategic role in continental development.

“They also discussed expanding opportunities for economic cooperation throughout Africa,” the U.S. statement added.

President Tinubu has been in Paris since Wednesday, April 2, on what his media office described as a short working visit, during which he is reviewing the progress of his administration at midterm and setting strategic direction for the remaining two years of his tenure.

Thursday’s meeting with the U.S. Advisor underscores ongoing efforts to position Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s security architecture and economic transformation.

Details of the conversation have not been disclosed beyond the official statement, but diplomatic observers view the engagement as a significant gesture from Washington, highlighting Nigeria’s role in peace-building efforts and regional stability across West and Central Africa.