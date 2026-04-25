Firm Sues Nigerian Navy, AGF Over Auctioned Vessel, Seeks N771m Damage

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos-based maritime company, Sea Delights Marine Wreckage Limited, has filed a high-stakes suit before a Federal High Court in Lagos against the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy over the alleged obstruction of its lawful acquisition of a vessel bought through a court-ordered auction.

Also joined as first and second defendants in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/793/2026 are the Chief Registrar and the Deputy Chief Registrar (Admiralty) of the Federal High Court.

The action was instituted by the firm’s counsel, Benjamin Sati.

The plaintiff is seeking, jointly and severally, a total sum of N771 million, covering the purchase price of the vessel, damages, legal fees, and the cost of instituting the suit.

Sea Delights Marine Wreckage Limited told the court that it paid N130 million for the vessel, MT Dejikun, in July 2024, but has since been denied possession due to what it described as unlawful interference and disobedience of court orders by the AGF and the Nigerian Navy.

Among other reliefs, the firm is asking the court for a declaration that the Chief Registrar and Deputy Chief Registrar breached the contract of sale by failing to hand over the vessel after completing the auction process.

It also seeks a declaration that the actions of the AGF, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy in preventing it from taking possession of the vessel are ultra vires and contrary to subsisting court orders.

The plaintiff is further asking for an order rescinding the contract of sale, citing the failure to deliver the vessel and the resulting deterioration and loss of value.

In addition, the company wants the court to set aside the auction sale, arguing that the defendants have become incapable of transferring possession due to external interference.

It is also seeking a refund of the N130 million purchase price with accrued interest, alongside an order directing the AGF, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Nigerian Navy to pay interest on the sum from July 11, 2024, until final judgment.

The firm is demanding N500 million as punitive and exemplary damages for being wrongfully denied possession of the vessel, as well as N10 million as legal fees and N1 million as the cost of the suit.

In its statement of claim, deposed to by its Managing Partner, Bukoye Omoyemi, the company stated that the vessel was sold pursuant to an order of the Federal High Court’s Admiralty Division on July 3, 2023, to prevent further deterioration after years of detention at the Nigerian Navy Kirikiri Anchorage in Lagos.

Following the court order, the Admiralty Marshal sought naval assistance for valuation and sale of the vessel, which was granted by the Nigerian Navy.

After a competitive bidding process and valuation, the plaintiff emerged as the successful bidder and completed payment into a designated Federal High Court account.

A bill of sale and delivery protocol were subsequently executed on July 15, 2024.

However, despite requests for assistance to take possession, the Nigerian Navy declined, insisting that the directive must come through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Subsequent correspondence revealed that the Solicitor-General later instructed the Navy not to release the vessel due to a pending forfeiture application.

The plaintiff, however, noted that Justice Yellim Bogoro, on February 10, 2026, refused the forfeiture application and expressly ordered the immediate release of the vessel.

It alleged that the defendants have since failed to comply with that order.

The firm further claimed that the vessel has deteriorated significantly and has been vandalised, losing substantial value due to prolonged exposure and lack of access.

It added that it has suffered significant financial losses, including missed business opportunities, after tying down capital in the vessel for nearly two years without gaining possession.

According to the plaintiff, the continued refusal to release the vessel amounts to a fundamental breach of contract and has rendered the transaction ineffective.

The company also urged the court to inspect the vessel to assess its current condition.

As of the time of filing this report, the defendants had not filed any response despite being served with court processes.

Justice Ayokunle Faji has fixed June 15, 2026, for the hearing of the suit.