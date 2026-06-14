Ekiti Poll: Oluyede Unveils 100-Day Devt Agenda, Tells Oyebanji to Prepare Handover Notes

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has urged Governor Biodun Oyebanji to begin preparing his handover notes ahead of the June 20 governorship election, expressing confidence that voters are ready to usher in a new administration.

Oluyede made the declaration on Saturday at the party’s grand finale mega rally in Ado-Ekiti, where he also unveiled a 100-day development agenda focused on road rehabilitation, healthcare reforms, commercial agriculture, wealth creation and grassroots development.

The rally attracted PDP leaders and supporters from across the state, including Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, who led the party’s final campaign push and endorsed Oluyede as the most qualified candidate in the race.

Addressing party faithful, Oluyede said the time had come for a change in leadership in the state and urged residents to use their votes to determine the future of Ekiti.

“As far as we are concerned, Governor Oyebanji should begin preparing his handover notes because Ekiti people are ready for change,” he said.

The PDP standard bearer pledged that his administration would rehabilitate and resurface township roads across the state’s 16 local government areas within the first 100 days in office if elected.

“We don’t need potholes every few metres on our roads. We will ensure that township roads across the state are resurfaced within our first 100 days in office. We also need local government chairmen who can perform and deliver development to the people,” Oluyede stated.

According to him, local government autonomy remains critical to accelerating development at the grassroots and improving service delivery across communities.

Oluyede identified wealth creation as one of the major challenges confronting Ekiti, arguing that successive administrations had focused largely on public sector employment rather than building a productive economy capable of generating sustainable prosperity.

“One of the major problems of our state is that we have not created wealth in the last 30 years. All we have been doing is employing people into the public service. We need to create wealth and help our farmers engage in commercial agriculture,” he said.

He explained that a deliberate focus on commercial agriculture would improve household incomes, stimulate local businesses and increase government revenue, while creating employment opportunities for young people.

The PDP candidate also promised comprehensive reforms in the health sector, lamenting what he described as inadequate equipment, poor maintenance and insufficient funding in many public health facilities across the state.

Oluyede further criticised the handling of insecurity in the state, particularly the abduction of residents of Eda Oniyo, and faulted Governor Oyebanji over what he described as the government’s failure to draw sufficient national attention to the plight of the victims.

He noted that although President Bola Tinubu acknowledged security challenges in parts of the country during his Democracy Day address, there was no mention of the Eda Oniyo victims.

Also speaking, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, accused the APC-led administration of failing to adequately address insecurity and economic hardship in the state.

Ogunsakin said the PDP’s statewide campaign tour revealed widespread dissatisfaction among residents and promised that a PDP administration would implement policies aimed at improving the living standards of Ekiti people.

“Having toured the state during our campaign, I discovered that Ekiti is lagging behind in the comity of states. Our people deserve better, and we are prepared to provide purposeful leadership that will transform the state,” he said.

In her remarks, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan described Oluyede as the most qualified among the candidates contesting the election and urged voters to support him at the polls.

She recalled serving on the committee that screened aspirants ahead of the PDP governorship primary and said Oluyede distinguished himself through his competence, composure and grasp of governance issues.

“From the moment I met him during the screening process, I found him to be the most qualified. He answered questions calmly and intelligently. He is cool, calm and collected, and I believe health, education and agriculture will receive priority attention under his administration,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan added that her visit to Ekiti was also motivated by her commitment to women, youths and the welfare of the Ebira community resident in the state, many of whom contribute significantly to agricultural production.

She urged voters to look beyond political affiliations and elect a leader capable of securing a better future for the state.

“The future of any society is tied to the quality of leaders elected. Vote for the candidate you can entrust with your future and the future of your children,” she said.

The rally ended with party leaders and supporters expressing confidence in the PDP’s chances in the June 20 governorship election as the campaign entered its final stretch.