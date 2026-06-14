Cultivate Voluntary Donation of Blood Habit at Public Hospitals,First Lady Tells Young Nigerians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerians especially the young ones to cultivate the habit of donating drugs voluntarily at public hospitals.

In a message issued to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on Sunday, the First Lady advised Nigerians, especially young people, to embrace voluntary blood donation and help ensure that safe blood is available at all times.

In a five-paragraph release, Mrs Tinubu stated, inter alia: “On this World Blood Donor Day 2026, with the theme, “Honoring the Heroes of Life,” I celebrate the millions of blood donors around the world and here at home, whose selfless acts continue to save lives every day.

“Blood donors are true heroes. Through a simple act of compassion, they give hope to millions of people facing critical illnesses and in urgent need of life-saving transfusions.

“A safe and reliable blood supply is essential for building an effective and resilient healthcare system. By donating blood, individuals contribute directly to saving lives and strengthening healthcare services for communities and the nation as a whole.

“I encourage more Nigerians, especially our young people, to embrace voluntary blood donation and help ensure that safe blood is available at all times.

“Happy World Blood Donor Day 2026.”