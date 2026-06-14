Akure LG Chair Bags Most Outstanding Local Govt Chairman Award

*promises early completion of Mojere Market complex

Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo State, Dr. Gbenga Timothy Fasua, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to sustained development across the council area.

This followed his conferment at the weekend in Akure, as Most Outstanding Local Government Chairman in the state by the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management (CIISM).

He also bagged a Fellow of the Institute as well as recipient of its Strategic Leadership Award.

Fasua, who described the recognition as a motivation to intensify service delivery, said it would further strengthen his resolve to uphold accountability and drive sustainable development within Akure South.

He, however, assured residents of Akure and environs that the Mega Complex at Mojere Market, Ilesha Garage, Akure, the Ilesha Garage, Akure, would be completed within schedule, stressing that the project remained a key priority of his administration.

According to him, the development of the Mega Complex is aimed at modernising trading facilities and improving commercial activities across the local government area.

The council chairman acknowledged the support of Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, noting that the governor’s supports had been instrumental to the execution of various developmental projects across Akure.

Fasua highlighted ongoing initiatives under his administration, including the Operation Light Up Our Market programme designed to improve market efficiency and create a more conducive environment for traders.

He also cited the deployment of tricycles for waste management as part of efforts to enhance environmental sanitation and ensure cleaner communities across the council area.

In the health sector, he said residents continued to benefit from free healthcare services, including dental care and surgical interventions, aimed at improving access to quality medical care.

On education, Fasua noted that the administration had sustained the Operation Back to School initiative and bursary support for students in tertiary institutions as part of measures to promote learning and ease financial burdens on beneficiaries.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering people-oriented projects and deepening grassroots development through consistent infrastructure and social intervention programmes.