Gregorian Art Exhibition Debuts in Lagos in Honour of Bruce Onobrakpeya

Wale Igbintade

The inaugural Gregorian Art Exhibition opened on Saturday at Jubilee Hall, St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos, attracting a distinguished gathering of Nigeria’s cultural, political and religious figures in what organisers described as the birth of a lasting artistic tradition.

Organised by the St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Association in honour of renowned artist Bruce Onobrakpeya, the three-day exhibition runs from April 25 to April 27, 2026, under the theme “Celebrating Legacy, Excellence and Continuity.”

The exhibition brings together an intergenerational mix of artists and stakeholders, positioning itself not only as a showcase of creative works but also as a platform for preserving artistic heritage and nurturing emerging talent.

In his welcome address, former Chairman of the St. Gregory’s College Old Boys Association, Dr. Michael Omolayole, commended the Executive Committee for what he described as the courage to break new ground in advancing the school’s legacy through the Fine Arts Exhibition.

He said the initiative would serve the interests of alumni, current students, and the wider public, describing it as a significant cultural intervention aimed at strengthening the institution’s heritage and promoting artistic expression.

He also praised Onobrakpeya for his enduring influence on Nigeria’s visual arts landscape, regretting his inability to attend physically while pledging full support for the initiative.

In his address, President of the Old Boys Association, Francis Oluwole Kudayah, described the exhibition as more than an event, calling it “the beginning of a cultural tradition” that will shape the identity and legacy of the college for generations.

He said the initiative reflects the school’s enduring values of excellence, discipline and continuity.

According to him, the exhibition goes beyond showcasing artistic works, as it also supports strategic goals such as fundraising for alumni welfare initiatives and strengthening the college endowment fund.

Kudayah announced plans for an annual art clinic to mentor emerging artists within the Gregorian community, with senior alumni serving as faculty.

He also unveiled a digital platform, the “Gregorian Art Mart,” designed to expand global access to works by participating artists and generate revenue for institutional development.

In his vote of thanks, Bruce Onobrakpeya reflected on his decision to remain in Nigeria despite opportunities abroad, attributing it to early institutional support and a sense of national responsibility.

He credited institutions such as St. Gregory’s College for providing an environment that enabled him to build his career locally at a time when many professionals emigrated.

Onobrakpeya also praised the school’s culture of discipline and respect for teachers, saying it played a defining role in shaping his artistic identity and creative direction.

He noted that many of his contemporaries left for what he called “greener pastures,” but he remained due to the support systems available to him.

He further stressed the importance of mentorship, urging institutions to continue nurturing young talent and preserving cultural values.

Calling for greater global recognition of Nigerian culture, he urged stronger efforts to preserve and project the country’s artistic contributions internationally.

He commended the organisers and the wider school community for the honour, expressing hope that the institution would one day evolve into a full-fledged university while preserving its traditions.

Among those present were John Abebe and other notable figures from Nigeria’s cultural and professional circles.

Art enthusiasts at the event noted the exhibition’s intellectual depth and discipline, contrasting it with what organisers described as a growing culture of immediacy in contemporary art consumption.

As the event continues, organisers expressed optimism that it will grow into a globally recognised platform for Nigerian art while preserving the values of St. Gregory’s College.

The exhibition features works by prominent artists including Victor Uwaifo, David Dale, Mike Omoighe, Clement Trimnell, Tony Marinho, Nse Inyang, Kwevi Quaye, Philip Trimnell, Tayo Quaye, Morgan Nwanguma, Joe Amenechi, Leonel Etta and Abdul Razaq Garba.