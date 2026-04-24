APC Issues Revised Timetable, Fixes Presidential Primary for May 25, Governorship 23

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday issued a revised time table ahead of the 2027 general election with the ruling party fixing the Presidential for May 25, while the Governorship primary will hold on May 23.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Durosinmi Meseko, made this known after the meeting of the National Working Committee held at the party secretariat.

Recall that in the recent time table and schedule of activities issued by the ruling party, the presidential primary was scheduled to hold on May 15.

Meseko revealed that the party had communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with the existing rules and regulations.

He noted that notice had already been given to state chapters on Monday, 20th April, saying sales of forms would commence on Saturday, 25th April to Saturday, 2nd May, 2026.

The Deputy spokesperson stressed that the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is Monday, 4th May, 2026.

He added that screening of aspirants is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 6th May to Friday, 8th May, 2026, for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship screening respectively.

However, Meseko noted that Saturday, 9th May, 2026 is the screening for Presidential aspirants.

He stated that publication of screening results for State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and Presidential will hold on Monday, 11th May, 2026.

Meseko said screening appeals would be handled by the appeal committees from Tuesday, 12th May to Wednesday, 13th May, 2026, for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and Presidential.

Meseko revealed that the ruling party has scheduled Monday, 18th May, 2026 for Senate primary elections, while Wednesday, 20th May, 2026 is scheduled for the State House of Assembly primary elections, whereas Thursday, 21st May, 2026: Governorship primary elections.

He added: “Saturday, 23rd May, 2026: Presidential primary elections. Post-primary appeal committees will sit as follows: Monday, 18th May, 2026 for House of Representatives; Wednesday, 20th May, 2026 for Senate; Thursday, 21st May, 2026 for State House of Assembly;

“Saturday, 23rd May, 2026 for Governorship; Monday, 25th May, 2026 for Presidential.”