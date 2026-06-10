  • Wednesday, 10th June, 2026

DHQ: Nigeria–US Joint Operations Kill Over 200 Terrorists in North-East

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that joint counterterrorism operations carried out by the Nigerian military in collaboration with the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) have led to the killing of over 200 terrorists in the North-East.

Disclosing the outcome of the operations, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba said the coordinated offensive also resulted in the elimination of several high-value terrorist commanders involved in insurgent activities across the region.

According to the DHQ, the operations combined intelligence sharing, surveillance assistance and precision military actions aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and degrading their operational capabilities.

Uba stated that the partnership between the two forces has significantly disrupted the activities of insurgent groups operating in the region. He reaffirmed the military’s determination to sustain the ongoing offensive against terrorism and restore lasting security to affected communities.

The disclosure comes amid intensified military operations against insurgent elements in the North-East, a region that has borne the brunt of terrorism and armed violence for more than a decade.

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