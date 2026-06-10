Islam Not Linked to Terrorism, Banditry, Other Criminal Activities, Muslim Group Says

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An Islamic group, Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah Organizations in Nigeria (FASON), has declared that Islam has no link with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping or any other criminal activities.

This is just as it said anyone who believes in the teachings and principles of Islam will not engage in any form of criminal activities against either individuals, groups or communities.

The National Amir of the group, Sheikh Tajudeen Abdul-Kareem (Baba Lagbeni), made the revelations while addressing a press conference in Ibadan, attended by Deputy National Amir of FASON, Alhaji Salisu Abdullahi; Amir of Universal Muslim Brotherhood, Alhaji Abdulateef Olaniyan and Chairman of Sharia Panel in Oyo State, Sheikh Abdullahi Adedeji.

Abdul-Kareem noted that the press conference became necessary in view of the recent abduction of 39 students and seven teachers in Oyo State and negative comments made by some individuals and groups against Islam and Muslims across the country, maintaining that all the evil acts been committed by bandits or terrorists or any other groups in the country or any part of the world have no link or basis in Islam.

While quoting Qur’an 5:23 for the punishment for terrorism, bandits and other vices, he added that those who are linking Islam with terrorism and other criminal activities are enemies of Islam and Muslims.

He then urged the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed, state governors and security agencies to immediately curtail insecurity across the country.

Abdul-Kareem, who disclosed that members of the group have been praying for the release of the 39 students and seven teachers that were kidnapped in Oriire local government area of Oyo State last month, condemned the abduction of the victims.

He then charged governments to make laws and policies aimed to improve the living conditions of the people.

According to him, “This press conference centers on the current issues in the country especially the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State. It also centres on our resolve to pray for the successful release of the people who are in captivity. It is over a week now that we have been praying for the successful release of the victims, we will continue to pray till they are released. We are also praying for the country to overcome all these challenges. We don’t want war in Nigeria or any other parts of the world.

“The bandits should stop it. It is better for them to stop it because it has no reward here and in the heaven. We want the federal government, the state and local governments not to treat security issues with levity hands. Do not use the issue of banditry to cause problem in Oyo State.

“Do not attribute violence, banditry with Islam or the Muslims. We want people to know that Islam has no link with terrorism or kidnapping. People should know that. We also want to advice the governments at all levels to ensure that they do what they supposed to do for the people. All those things that will make the life of the people more meaningful should be done.

“All those who are causing troubles should also know that it is not good. Whoever kills people unjustly should be killed. That is the judgment under Islamic injunction. The government should call themselves to order. The people too should be careful. Don’t kill people unjustly. All those who are fomenting troubles are not Muslims. A good Muslim will not kill his fellow human likewise, a good Christian will not kill his fellow human being unjustly.

“There are some people out there who want to destroy the image of Islam and the Muslims, they will not succeed. We should all work together for the sake of peace and harmony. A person who believes in Islam will not kill his fellow human being.

“The bandits should fear God. They should desist from those criminal activities because they are not good. The politicians should know that this is a political season. They should not mix politics with religion because they are different things.”