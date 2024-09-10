NAF Redeploys Branch Chiefs, AOCs, Other Senior Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, announced the redeployment of branch chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Directors, and Commanders to enhance operational flexibility, inject fresh perspectives, and optimise leadership capabilities.

A statement by Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, listed those whose redeployment was approved by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

They included Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olasunkanmi Abidoye, who was redeployed from Defence Headquarters to NAF Headquarters as Chief of Standards and Evaluation; AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola, previously Commandant at the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, now to serve as Chief of Transformation and Innovation at NAF Headquarters; and AVM Abubakar Adamu, now Group Managing Director of NAFIL Group.

Others were AVM Iboro Etukudo, appointed as Chief of Policy and Plans; AVM Francis Edosa, now Chief of Training and Operations; AVM Dalhat Ladan as Chief of Air Intelligence; AVM Suleiman Usman, now Chief of Communication and Information Systems; while AVM Sayo Olatunde and AVM Lanre Oluwatoyin were to serve as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans and Chief of Defence Space Administration, respectively, at Defence Headquarters.

Also affected were AVM Ibikunle Daramola, previously Chief of Communication and Information Systems, reassigned as Chief of Civil-Military Relations; AVM Abiola Amodu, who served as Director General of Air Force Research and Development Institute, now Chief of Aircraft Engineering; and AVM Patrick Phillips, now Chief of Logistics.

Additionally, AVM Elijah Ebiowe, was appointed as Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi, while AVM Sunday Aneke, took over as the new AOC Mobility Command in Yenagoa.

Other newly appointed AOCs included AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, now overseeing the Air Training Command in Kaduna, and AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun appointed as AOC Logistics Command in Ikeja.

While congratulating the new appointees, Abubakar reiterated the essence of the redeployment, which mainly allowed for strategic flexibility and resource optimisation for enhanced operational effectiveness of the NAF.

The CAS also emphasised the importance of leveraging deep and critical thinking in proffering strategies for addressing current security challenges.