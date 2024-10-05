NAF Seeks Technology Transfer from Serbia on Rocket Manufacturing

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said that its negotiations for a technology transfer agreement with Messrs Zenith Prom of Serbia for the acquisition of 57mm rocket technology, has reached an advanced stage.



The NAF also said that this agreement is set to significantly enhance Nigeria’s ability to manufacture advanced rocket systems to strengthen the nation’s armament capabilities.



The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, made this disclosure during the Defence and Services Transformation and Innovation Branches of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Seminar, hosted by the NAF, in Abuja. He emphasised the need for innovation to address evolving security challenges and highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting the NAF’s operational capabilities.



Abubakar said that the NAF under his leadership will continue to make significant strides in indigenous military manufacturing as part of its broader strategy to enhance national security and self-reliance.



A statement by Deputy Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the NAF is also collaborating with UA Vision of Portugal to fully operationalize the Tsaigumi Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) within Nigeria. This partnership, he said, is expected to provide a crucial boost to the NAF’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling more effective monitoring of national airspace.



Abubakar also outlined several Research & Development (R&D) projects nearing operationalisation, including the Ultrasonic Solar Bird Scare Cannon Device, designed to protect vital installations, and the Rapid Response Operation Geo-Coordination Device, which will improve field communication and coordination.



“Additionally, the NAF is developing the Tactical Mobile Combat Smart Helmet, an advanced protective gear designed to enhance situational awareness in combat, and is moving towards local production of General-Purpose Machine-Gun ammunition links and 250kg bomb impact fuses,” the statement further revealed.



The CAS noted that these advancements are testament to NAF’s commitment to self-reliance in defense production and innovation, ensuring that the Nigerian military remains agile and capable in modern warfare.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Amesinlola, reaffirmed the NAF Transformation and Innovation Branch’s commitment to advancing the Chief of Air Staff’s command philosophy, which aims to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and adaptable force capable of addressing today’s security challenges.

He said the branch is not only focused on developing cutting-edge technologies and modernising operational processes, but also on fostering a culture of innovation across all levels of the Air Force.

He also outlined several key initiatives currently underway, including the implementation of digital solutions to enhance efficiency and the development of indigenous military hardware.

According to him, the Transformation and Innovation Branch is committed to ensuring that these advancements are aligned with the strategic objectives of the NAF, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of safeguarding national security.