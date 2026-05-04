Former Kwara Commissioner Obtains House of Reps Nomination Form, Promises Quality Representation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs and ex-Commissioner for Water Resources in Kwara state, Mrs. Mopelola AbdulMalik Bashir, at the weekend pledged to ensure quality representation for the people of Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency of Kwara state if given mandate in the next general elections.

Mrs. Bashr made the pledge in Ilorin while speaking with journalists after obtaining the

Expression of Interest and Nomination Form to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Ilorin West and Asa federal constituency of Kwara state.

Her entry into the race is already sending strong political signals across the constituency, setting up what is widely expected to be a defining contest against the incumbent, Hon. Muktar Tolani Shagaya.

She said the people of the federal constituency deserves quality representation so as to advance the needs of the people of the federal constituency.

Mrs. Bashir who is a chieftain of All Progressives Congress in the state said that the people of the federal constituency had been yearning for quality representation and assured that she would do everything humanly possible to ensure the fulfilment of the goal so as to bring good governance to the people.

She noted that the work of the National Assembly is not for mediocre and promised to work with intellectuals in the national Assembly in order to attract quality dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of rural populace.

Mrs. Bashr said she has built a reputation around institutional reform, social development, and inclusive governance while serving as commissioner for Women Affairs and Water Resources under the present administration in the state.

She stated, “As a key figure in Kwara’s civic and democratic advocacy space, serving as Gender Coordinator of Kwara Must Change, a powerful pro-democracy movement known for shaping civic participation, youth engagement, and gender equity conversations across the state, the work at the National Assembly would not be tedious for me to realise for the federal constituency

“The movement was at the forefront of sustained advocacy that contributed to the emergence of the Kwara State Gender Composition Framework/Law, which guarantees a minimum of 35% representation for each gender in political appointments, a landmark policy widely regarded as one of the strongest gender inclusion frameworks in Nigeria’s history”.

She therefore urged the members of the federal constituency to give her opportunity to bring new innovation that would shape good governance.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mopelola describe her as a “movement backed candidate” whose strength lies in a blend of administrative experience, civic credibility, and deep community networks across gender and youth platforms.

They argued that her entry reflects a growing demand for inclusive leadership and responsive representation at the federal level.