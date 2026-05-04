2027: Kwara APC Elders Back Bolarinwa Gubernatorial Ambition

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Concerned elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the three senatorial districts in Kwara state at the weekend backed the gubernatorial aspiration of the former State Chairman of the party, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, as the next governor of the state.

The group said that the development became imperative in view of his sterling leadership and the need to consolidate on the transformation agenda of Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRasaq led administration in the state.

Speaking at a press conference held at the state secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ in Ilorin, the spokesperson of the elders and former legal adviser of the party, Mr. Ladi Mustapha, stated that Hon. Bolarinwa stands above other candidates for the governorship position ahead of 2027 general elections

The elders of the party drawn from Kwara Central, Kwara North and Kwara South Senatorial districts, said, “Kwara state deserves a leader who is tested, trusted, and connected to the people,” adding that Bolarinwa embodies the stated qualities and more.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Kwara State will experience inclusive growth, strengthened unity, and sustainable development”.

“We as party elders, leaders, stakeholders and loyal members of APC, drawn from the three senatorial districts of Kwara state, after extensive consultations and objective assessment of the current political landscape, hereby present our considered position on the leadership choice for the future of our dear state.

“At this critical juncture in Kwara’s political evolution, we firmly believe that leadership must be entrusted to an individual with proven integrity, experience, capacity, and a unifying disposition. After careful evaluation, Dr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (B.O.B) clearly stands out above other contenders for the office of Governor”.

He added that, “the former APC chairman also had a proven integrity and commitment to service, widely respected for his honesty, sincerity, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people.

“His public and private conduct reflects discipline, transparency, and a deep sense of responsibility – qualities essential for credible leadership”.