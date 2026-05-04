It’s Official: Gateway International Airport Goes Global with Historic Hajj Flight

By Kayode Akinmade

Ogun State etched its name in Nigeria’s aviation history on Sunday night as the newly commissioned Gateway International Airport handled its first international flight, airlifting Muslim pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The milestone not only marked the commencement of Hajj operations in the state but also positioned Ogun as a rising force in regional and international air transport—emerging as the first departure point for Nigerian pilgrims in this year’s exercise.

The flight, operated by Max Air, departed Iperu at about 11:00 p.m. with 345 pilgrims—151 males and 194 females—alongside officials of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. After a 4,600-kilometre nonstop journey, the aircraft landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport around 4:15 a.m. Nigerian time.

Beyond the symbolic departure, the event was underscored by the successful handling of a large-capacity international aircraft—widely regarded as the biggest to have landed at the airport. The development signals the facility’s readiness to accommodate wide-body operations, reinforcing its compliance with global aviation standards and its capacity for long-haul international travel.

The airport, commissioned on April 4, 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has transitioned swiftly from a newly unveiled project to a fully operational international gateway.

Speaking shortly before departure, Governor Dapo Abiodun described the inaugural flight as a defining moment in the state’s development trajectory.

“What we celebrate today goes far beyond the arrival and departure of an international aircraft; it is a testament to focus, determination, resilience, commitment, sacrifice and teamwork,” the governor said.

He noted that the successful operation reflects Ogun State’s growing infrastructure capacity and strategic ambition, positioning it as a hub for commerce, investment, and global connectivity—particularly given its proximity to Lagos.

Governor Abiodun expressed appreciation to the Federal Government and commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for designating the airport as one of the centres for Hajj operations. He also charged the pilgrims to uphold the image of Nigeria by demonstrating discipline, integrity, and respect throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, NAHCON Chairman, Ismail Yusuf, represented by Alhaji Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the new departure point would significantly ease logistics for pilgrims across the South-West by eliminating the need for long-distance travel to other airports.

He noted that Gateway International Airport stands out as the first state-owned facility in the region cleared for Hajj operations without limitations, attributing the achievement to its modern infrastructure and strict adherence to international aviation standards.

Traditional and religious leaders, including the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, and the Chief Imam of Gbagura, Prof. Emeritus Kamaldeen Balogun, described the project as transformative, noting that it has effectively removed the long-standing stress associated with international travel through Lagos.

The Amir Hajj 2026, Alhaji Shamsideen Apelogun, urged pilgrims to approach the exercise with a sense of responsibility, reminding them that they represent both Ogun State and Nigeria on the global stage.

On behalf of the pilgrims, Dr. Muritala Ejalonibu described the moment as historic, while several travellers expressed excitement at being among the first beneficiaries of the new international gateway.

Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims were received by Hajj officials, processed through immigration, and transported to their accommodations in Medina ahead of the commencement of Hajj rites.

Beyond the immediate success of the Hajj airlift, the development highlights a broader strategic achievement. By delivering its inaugural international flight, leading the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims for 2026, and successfully accommodating a wide-body aircraft, Ogun State has demonstrated both vision and execution.

The initiative of Governor Abiodun has not only transformed infrastructure into functionality but has also firmly positioned Ogun as an emerging aviation hub—opening new pathways for economic growth, investment, tourism, and global engagement.

With this milestone, Ogun State has moved decisively from ambition to reality, securing a strategic foothold in Nigeria’s aviation landscape.