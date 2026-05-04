Five Kwara PDP Guber Aspirants Agree on Consensus Arrangement

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Five governorship aspirants under the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in Kwara state have agreed to consensus arrangement for the emergence of gubernatorial flagbearer of the party.

In a joint statement issued by the five aspirants on the at their meeting with the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in Abuja, they stated, “We have agreed to support a consensus approach in selecting the party’s gubernatorial candidate, in line with democratic values and the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026)”.

The five PDP gubernatorial aspirants who signed the statement are Prof. Ali Ahmad, Mr. Omar Bolaji Gambari, Mr. Ladi Hassan, Mr. Olaseni Ibiwoye(SAN) and Engineer Kale Kawu.

“We place the collective interest and electoral success of our great party above personal ambitions.

The statement reads: “In the spirit of unity, and to avoid unnecessary divisions while making the best use of time and resources,

“We reaffirm our respect for the party leadership and our readiness to wholeheartedly support whoever emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

“We have begun engaging our supporters across the state to share this voluntary decision and to encourage broad support for the eventual candidate.

“We remain committed to continuous engagement through appropriate channels to sustain unity and uphold this shared understanding”.

The statement added, “As we await the decision of the party leadership, we pray for wisdom and guidance for all involved in making decisions that will strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections”.