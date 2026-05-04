Gov Eno Creates Aviation and Airport Devt Ministry

*Promises VAIA will live up to full potential

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced the creation of a Ministry of Aviation and Airport Development with a mandate to manage and oversee policies, strategies and programmes for aviation development in the state.

The new Ministry will also oversee affairs at the Victor Attah International Airport, making sure its newly acquired international status is properly maximized and harnessed to full potential.

Speaking on arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport from Accra, Ghana on Sunday, Governor Eno mandated Managing Director of the Ibom Airport Development Company, Engr Uwem Ekanem, to immediately take charge of the new Ministry pending the appointment of a new Commissioner.

According to the Governor, the Ministry must ensure the effective patronage of the Victor Attah International Airport, supervise the creation of a robust aviation ecosystem and network to make sure Akwa Ibom becomes an aviation hub.

Speaking further on the new status of the Airport, Governor Eno said the flight from the VAIA to the Accra International Airport and back has validated the process.

“Today, after all the hard work put into the realization of this moment, here we are, finally back on an international flight from Accra, landing in Uyo for the first time in the history of this airport. The prefix international, has finally been validated”, the governor said with pride.

Continuing, he said: “We have spared no expense to make this terminal a true marvel of beauty to behold, and we should all be very proud of ourselves as a people”.

Also speaking, the Oku Ibom, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk; Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obong Emem bh Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Senator Ekong Sampson all poured encomiums on the governor for the remarkable feat.