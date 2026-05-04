Tinubu to Reposition Police Through Education, Says Alausa

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has said President Bola Tinubu is committed to repositioning the Nigeria Police Force through strengthened education and training institutions.

Alausa said this on Monday in Abuja when the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Tunji Disu, led senior police officers on a courtesy visit to his office.

He said discussions focused on the establishment of a southern campus of the Police Academy in Erije, Abeokuta, Ogun State, in line with the president’s agenda to improve professionalism and security delivery.

“This meeting is in continuation of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to reposition the police to deliver on its core mandate and improve security across the country,” he said.

Alausa added that the proposed campus was expected to admit its first set of students between September and November 2026, following expedited resource verification by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He directed the NUC to fast-track the verification process to enable academic activities to commence as scheduled.

The minister also disclosed plans to convert over 42 police colleges nationwide into monotechnics to strengthen technical and professional training within the Force, noting that a presidential waiver had been secured to ease the transition.

According to him, deliberations included accrediting five to six of the proposed monotechnics to offer industry-relevant courses aimed at enhancing police operational capacity.

He said three committees had been constituted to drive implementation.

These include a Resource Verification Committee chaired by the NUC Executive Secretary, and another on capacity improvement in police colleges chaired by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police alongside the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

A third committee on infrastructure and physical development for the southern campus will be chaired by the Executive Secretary of TETFund in collaboration with senior police officers.

The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, commended the initiative and pledged the ministry’s support for its successful implementation.

Earlier, Disu said education remained critical to addressing challenges across sectors, including policing.

He added that the Force was committed to introducing courses that would strengthen personnel development and national security. (NAN)