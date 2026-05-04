Xenophobia: Nigeria Tightens Diplomatic Pressure on South Africa Over Protests

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has stepped up diplomatic engagement with South Africa over renewed anti-foreigner demonstrations, pressing for stronger protections for its citizens and the urgent rollout of a bilateral mechanism aimed at detecting and defusing tensions before they spiral.

The move followed the summoning of South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, where Nigerian officials conveyed concerns over recent protests in parts of South Africa calling for the removal of foreign nationals.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the Federal Government was deeply troubled by videos and reports emerging from South Africa, warning that such developments could undermine relations between both countries.

He said: “Nigeria is monitoring the situation closely through our missions in Pretoria and Johannesburg. The images and rhetoric circulating are disturbing and do not reflect the longstanding relationship between our two countries.”

He disclosed that beyond the protests, Nigeria had also raised concerns over the deaths of two Nigerians in April in separate incidents reportedly involving security personnel.

According to him, one Nigerian allegedly died in detention, while another reportedly succumbed to injuries after an assault.

“These are matters of serious concern to the Nigerian government because they directly affect the safety and confidence of our citizens living abroad,” he stated.

Nigeria has requested full investigations into both incidents and demanded regular diplomatic updates from South African authorities.

At the heart of Abuja’s diplomatic push is the implementation of a newly agreed early warning framework between both countries, intended to provide faster communication and coordinated intervention whenever social or security tensions begin to build.

Officials said the mechanism could become a critical tool for preventing future crises, especially against the backdrop of recurring anti-immigrant sentiments in South Africa.

“Rather than waiting for situations to deteriorate, this framework allows both governments to engage early, share intelligence, and manage issues before they escalate,” Ebienfa explained.

He stressed that Nigeria expects more than public assurances, insisting that South African authorities must demonstrate commitment through visible action.

“We expect concrete measures. Statements are important, but what is more important is what follows — investigations, accountability, and preventive action,” he said.

Nigeria also flagged concerns over hostile messaging and mobilisation by groups accused of promoting anti-foreigner sentiments, urging South African authorities to rein in inflammatory rhetoric capable of triggering violence.

The Acting High Commissioner, according to Nigerian officials, stated that South Africa remains opposed to unlawful attacks or intimidation against foreigners and would relay Abuja’s concerns to authorities in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty has triggered anxiety within Nigeria’s diaspora community, with over 100 Nigerians reportedly expressing willingness to return home voluntarily if conditions worsen.

Ebienfa said the government was assessing the situation and reviewing possible options for affected nationals.

“At this point, we are engaging constructively, but Nigeria will continue to evaluate developments and take decisions necessary to protect its citizens,” he said.

Although he declined to elaborate on possible retaliatory measures, he indicated that diplomatic options remain open should tensions escalate further.

The latest episode revives concerns over periodic anti-immigrant unrest in South Africa, which has repeatedly strained ties with fellow African countries, particularly Nigeria.

For Abuja, the focus now appears to be on preventing another full-scale diplomatic fallout by activating institutional safeguards early enough to contain tensions.

Analysts have said the success of the bilateral warning framework could determine whether both countries can manage future disputes more proactively or continue reacting only after crises erupt.

As diplomatic engagement intensifies, Nigerian authorities said their immediate priority remains the safety of citizens in South Africa and preserving stability in relations between two of Africa’s most influential nations.