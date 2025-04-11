Agba Felicitates Cross River Gov’s Wife, Extols Her Virtues

Former House of Representatives aspirant, Hon Martha Agba, has congratulated wife of the Governor of Cross River State, Rev. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, on the occasion of her birthday.

Agba, in a statement on Thursday, acknowledged Mrs. Otu’s tireless efforts in promoting the welfare and well-being of women and children in Cross River State.

She said her commitment to uplifting the lives of others was truly inspiring.

Agba also expressed her gratitude to Mrs. Otu for her mentorship of young women in politics, empowering them to become active participants in shaping the future of Cross River State and Nigeria at large.

She added that her dedication to fostering a culture of inclusivity and equality is a beacon of hope for generations to come.

The politician aspiring for the chairmanship of Obudu local council, commended Mrs. Otu for her supporting the governor’s policies, particularly in ensuring gender equality in the state.

She also said her role in promoting women’s participation in governance and decision-making processes was invaluable .

“On this special day, I wish our hardworking Governor’s wife, a joyous birthday celebration, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends. May this milestone mark the beginning of another year of good health, happiness, and continued service to the people of Cross River State.”