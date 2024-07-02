UAV Not Helicopter Crashed in Kaduna, NAF Clarifies

•Army raids Biafran enclave, seizes weapons

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force, has cleared the air on the recent mishap involving one of its platforms in Kaduna State.

This was as troops in collaboration with other security forces, raided multiple hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, leading to the arrest of key terrorists’ kingpins and the seizure of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, noted that contrary to reports that a NAF helicopter had crashed in Kaduna, no helicopter crash occurred.

Gabkwet explained that a NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after take-off for a mission, at a location near Rumji Village, about 15 Km from Base.

According to him, since it was an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on ground.

The NAF spokesperson disclosed that preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.

“Nigerians can rest assured that this minor setback will not, in anyway, impinge on all ongoing operations.

“It should also be pointed out that the propensity to always rush to press in the name of ‘breaking news’ without a hold of the complete facts should be discouraged in its entirety,” Gabkwet said.

He lamented that while the news of the crash filtered in, some news outlet misinformed Nigerians that a helicopter had crashed without the decency to clarify from the NAF.

This attitude, he said, should be discouraged as it negates the principle of developmental journalism, balanced reporting and fairness.

He, however, advised journalists to always seek clarification from authorised military personnel before rushing to ‘break’ the news.

On the raid on IPOB, a statement by Nigerian Army, disclosed that one of the operations was conducted in Orlu Local Government Area, targeting notorious kingpins, namely Izuchukwu Emejuru, aka “Kingkong,” and Chibuzor Chikwe, alias “Onyema.”

The service further disclosed that the raid resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of a variety of weapons, including a semi automatic pump-action gun, a locally made gun, and a pistol.

“Additionally, valuable items belonging to Eze Ogberuru, whose palace was earlier desecrated and burnt with his belonging carted away by ESN elements, were recovered by the troops,” the statement said.

In another operation, troops raided the hideout of a suspected IPOB/ESN kingpin identified as Chinemerem, aka “Bam Bam,” in Ezeinyen Okwe Umucheke, Onuimo LGA.

“The operation led to the neutralisation of Chinemerem, as he attempted to reach for his weapon and the arrest of several of his accomplices. A substantial amount of weapons, ammunition, and IPOB/ESN paraphernalia were seized, and the hideout was subsequently destroyed.

“Further demonstrating their resolve, troops intercepted suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists at a hideout in Amausa, Okigwe LGA. Overpowered in the ensuing shootout, the terrorists were forced to flee in disarray, abandoning a cache of ammunition and motorcycles.

“The troops recovered 72 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm (NATO) ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), three rounds of 5.56mm, one FN Rifle, a pair of military desert boots and one green beret.”

In a related development, troops successfully tracked and arrested a suspected terrorist, identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, in Edu LGA of Kwara State. The operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, magazines, and ammunition,” the Nigerian Army added.