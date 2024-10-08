Sony Introduces ULT Power Sound Series Products in Nigeria

Agnes Ekebuike

Determined to offer Nigerians a revolutionary option in home and outdoor entertainment, Sony has officially launched its latest ULT Power Sound Series.

The speakers and headphones are custom-built and assembled with top-quality craftsmanship by Sony’s most experienced production professionals.

Head of marketing, Sony Middle East and Africa, Sekiguchi Koji, said the ULT Power Sound series, which were designed to offer a premium auditory experience, set a new standard in audio experiences to bring music lovers and party starters massive bass and ultimate vibes.

Speaking at the unveiling of the products in Lagos recently, Koji said the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 1, ULT Field 7, and ULT Wear were out to set a new standard for powerful bass and signature sound quality.

According to Koji, one of the features that make the ULT Tower 10 unique is that it links up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through Party Connect and fill any place with powerful sound to create the ultimate party atmosphere.

“The ULT FIELD 1 is designed to be portable with up to 12 hours of battery life that allows users to enjoy tunes longer, adding that its multi-way strap, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, shockproof design and salt-water resistance allow users to use it indoors or outdoors. The ULT Field 7 speaker has Sound Field optimisation allowing it to detect noise and automatically adjust the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, however busy the venue might be,” Koji said.