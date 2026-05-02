Yobe Gov Unveils N13.9bn Road Project in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has unveiled a N13.9 billion reconstructed and upgraded Ingawa-Dutsi-Shargalle road project executed by the administration of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State.

Unveiling the 39-kilometre single-carriage road project yesterday evening, Buni described it as the fundamental pillar of socio-economic and transportation growth of the state.

He said the newly reconstructed road project will significantly improve the livelihoods of residents in Ingawa, Dutsi, Shargalle and surrounding communities and boost agricultural and commercial activities.

He explained that the scale of investment in road construction and rehabilitation under Governor Radda’s administration is a clear indication of commitment to improving the lives of the citizens of the state.

He, therefore, called on residents to take ownership of the project to ensure its sustainability by “ensuring its proper use so that it will continue to serve future generations.”

He said, “Roads such as this one are critical to improving transportation, facilitating trade, enhancing agricultural productivity, and strengthening socio-economic ties among communities.

“The reconstruction of this important road will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the prosperity and well-being of the people. It is my pleasure and privilege to join in celebrating this significant development milestone.”

He commended Governor Radda-led state government leadership for prioritising infrastructure, and described the scale of investment in road development as a sign of purposeful governance.

Speaking earlier at the brief ceremony, Radda described the project as a major step in advancing infrastructure and improving the quality of life of citizens.

He reiterated that the Ingawa-Dutsi-Shargalle road goes beyond physical infrastructure because of its economic significance to the state and surrounding communities.

According to the governor, the project will reduce travel time, improve safety and stimulate both agricultural and economic activities across the benefiting communities.

Radda said, “It is with great pleasure and a deep sense of fulfilment that I stand before you to officially commission the reconstructed and expanded 39-kilometre single-carriageway executed at the total sum of N13.9 billion.

“This road is not just a physical structure; it is a vital economic corridor that connects communities, facilitates trade and agricultural activity, enhances mobility and promotes social integration among our people.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State is expected to inaugurate the 8.1-kilometre dualised Yandaki-Shinkafi-Kofar Sauri Junction Road as of the time of filing this report.