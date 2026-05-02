Tinubu Felicitates Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, At 60

.Lauds his diligence, doggedness in reeling out govt’s achievements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris Malagi, as he clocks 60 today.

The President, in a seven-paragraph congratulatory message issued yesterday lauded the minister for his diligence, brilliance and doggedness in communicating the achievements, policies, and programmes of the present administration.

Tinubu, in the release stated, inter alia: “I heartily congratulate Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, on his 60th birthday on May 2, 2026.

“Mohammed is an excellent communicator, public relations executive, and media leader who has brought finesse, credibility, and gravitas to public communication in our administration.

“His reputation precedes him. He has been at the forefront of the media and public relations industry as the founder and publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and as the chairman of a successful public relations consultancy and broadcast media outfit.

“His role as general secretary of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) before his appointment distinguished him as a patriot and valued partner in nation-building.

“I commend Mohammed for his diligence, brilliance and doggedness in communicating the achievements, policies, and programmes of our administration.

“He has been steadfast in disseminating the message of Renewed Hope throughout the nation, and I encourage him to keep up the good work.

“As Mohammed celebrates this milestone birthday, I join his family and friends in wishing him more years of good health and strength as he continues to serve the nation.”