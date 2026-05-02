Chidoka Declares Nigeria’s Democracy at a Breaking Point, Demands End to ‘Alibi Culture’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Former Aviation Minister and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has issued a stark warning on the state of Nigeria’s democracy, declaring that the nation is trapped not by voter apathy but by what he described as a “conversion crisis” that continues to erode meaningful civic participation.

Delivering the 2nd Distinguished Personality Lecture at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Chidoka argued that while millions of Nigerians intend to vote, systemic barriers discourage them from following through, turning civic engagement into what he called an “expensive burden.”

“The age of excuses is over,” he said. “Nigeria does not have an intention crisis. It has a conversion crisis. Citizens want to participate, but the system punishes them for caring.”

Citing data from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chidoka noted that 68 million out of 93.4 million registered voters failed to vote in the 2023 presidential election, with turnout plunging to 26.7 per cent — a sharp decline from 53.7 per cent in 2011.

According to him, the issue lies not in public disinterest but in the structural inefficiencies and uncertainties surrounding the electoral process.

Beyond elections, Chidoka painted a grim picture of legislative transparency across the country. Referencing research by the Athena Centre, he revealed that only 39 per cent of Nigeria’s State Houses of Assembly maintain verified websites, just 11 per cent operate YouTube channels, and none publish official legislative records such as Hansards or Votes and Proceedings online. The result, he said, is a governance system that operates largely out of public view.

“When citizens cannot see how decisions are made, accountability becomes almost impossible,” he warned, contrasting Nigeria’s opacity with more transparent systems in countries like South Africa and India.

At the core of his lecture was a conceptual framework dividing Nigerian governance into two competing cultures: “Alibi Culture” and “Agency Culture.” He described the former as a system that thrives on excuses rooted in historical grievances, while the latter is driven by responsibility, execution, and measurable outcomes.

“The map of global prosperity,” Chidoka stated, “is the map of where excuses stopped and execution began.”

To drive the shift from excuses to action, Chidoka introduced the philosophy of “Mekaria,” an African framework for institutional and societal improvement. Rooted in a blend of cultural values — integrity, humanity, and industry — Mekaria emphasises disciplined action through its operational model: Measure, Monitor, Improve (M²I).

“Mekaria is not a slogan. It is a system of effort,” he said. “It demands that institutions organise around data, standards, and accountability — not emotions or intentions.”

Drawing from his tenure at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), he argued that data-driven governance reduces discretion and, by extension, corruption, offering a practical pathway for reform.

Chidoka challenged students and institutions to adopt a culture of measurable performance by consistently asking three critical questions: What are we measuring? How do we know we are succeeding? And what will change if we fail?

“A country does not improve because people are angry,” he concluded. “It improves when people organise — not participation as an event, but participation as a habit.”

In his remarks, ESUT Vice Chancellor, Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, praised the lecture as timely and thought-provoking, noting that the Distinguished Personality Lecture Series aims to bridge the gap between academic discourse and practical governance.

The event sparked intense engagement among students and faculty, with discussions centring on governance reform, legislative accountability, and the role of young Nigerians in rebuilding the nation’s democratic culture.

The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, organisers of the lecture, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing evidence-based governance and institutional reform across Nigeria, positioning the lecture as part of a broader push to reshape public leadership and democratic accountability.